Blackburn Rovers will hope they are able to keep hold of the nucleus of their squad in the January transfer window.

In the summer transfer window, the club received a setback, as it seemed the club’s owners needed to make cutbacks, and that put the position of Jon Dahl Tomasson in jeopardy.

Luckily for the Lancashire club, Dahl Tomasson stayed and has Blackburn competing at a decent level. However, the concern will be if the club can do the same when it comes to their players in the next transfer window.

One player who seems highly sought-after is midfielder Adam Wharton. The 19-year-old is one of their own, and since breaking into the first team, he has caught the attention of several Premier League sides.

Which teams are interested in Adam Wharton?

Wharton was under intense transfer speculation in the summer, but he didn’t move away from Ewood Park.

He has stayed at the club and continued to be an important player for the team as they look to implement themselves as a play-off side.

But, while January is still a few months away, it seems teams are making their interest in the 19-year-old known.

It was reported not long after the transfer window had shut, that Manchester United had joined the race to sign Wharton.

But the Red Devils face competition from fellow Premier League side Newcastle United, according to Alan Nixon. While they both face competition from teams such as Everton, Crystal Palace, and Brighton.

Could Adam Wharton leave Blackburn Rovers in January?

In these latest updates, it has been reported that all these clubs could be looking to make a move for the midfielder once the market reopens in January.

But you just wonder what other factors could be in play when it comes to discussing the future of Wharton.

As mentioned, Blackburn found themselves in a very difficult position in the summer when it came to finances, and it was that difficult that the club were unable to complete a loan agreement for a winger on deadline day.

So, if their finances haven’t improved in the next few months, you wonder if the possibility of selling Wharton becomes more and more realistic.

The midfielder signed a new contract at the club until the end of the 2026/27 season, so Rovers are under no pressure to sell contractually. But given he is playing week in and week out for the club and the interest is growing and growing, Blackburn may find themselves in a position where they have no option but to sell in the summer.

It will come down to what is best for the player and the club; no doubt, the Lancashire outfit will have a price in mind, and until that is met, they won’t consider a deal. But also the player; he will want to make the right move, and therefore, if the likes of Man United and Newcastle do come in with offers in January, you would imagine it would be hard for the player to ignore that and not want to make the move into the top flight.

Should Adam Wharton leave Blackburn Rovers in January?

Wharton has plenty of time on his hands when it comes to deciding his next move, so him moving in January of the summer isn’t going to make much of a difference.

If anything, finishing the season at Ewood Park could make him a better player, as it will be another campaign under the 19-year-old’s belt.

But as mentioned, it will be about whether anyone makes an offer and who makes the best offer. Wharton will not go into January looking for a move, but with his performances seemingly getting better and better, he will attract them.

All Wharton can do is make the right decision for him when it comes, so no doubt there will probably be offers in January, as teams will want to test Blackburn’s resolve, but it will be the decision of Wharton on what he wants to do next.