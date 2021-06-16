‘Could actually be really good business’ – Derby County in hunt for 6-goal attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are reportedly interested in signing Uche Ikpeazu from Wycombe Wanderers.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (16/06, 12:13), Derby join Middlesbrough, Millwall and Nottingham Forest in holding an interest in the 26-year-old.

He scored six goals last season in the Championship for relegated Wycombe.

Our writers discuss the links to Derby here…

Alfie Burns

You could be forgiven if you were of a Derby persuasion for feeling this was slightly underwhelming, but it could actually be really good business.

Firstly, you’ve got to note that Derby need to strengthen their attacking options this summer. Wayne Rooney’s side scored less goals than anyone else in the second-tier last season and were toothless until the final day when they scored three against Sheffield Wednesday.

Ikpeazu got six goals last season and was a real handful in the Championship, bossing defenders and providing an awkward outlet for Gareth Ainsworth.

Rooney could certainly find a use for him within his squad, even if you wouldn’t like to lean on the 26-year-old as your regular source of goals.

It will take at least two new forwards to get this Derby squad where it needs to be and there’s no reason why Ikpeazu can’t be someone that improves the Rams’ options.

You might need a slightly more proven and exciting option to come in alongside him, but this isn’t the most ridiculous target.

George Harbey

If Derby manage to finally sort themselves out off the pitch, then this could be a good signing for them.

Ikpeazu is by no means the most prolific of strikers, but he is a player who suits the way Rooney wants his side to play.

Colin Kazim-Richards doesn’t score bucket loads of goals, but he is a striker who has real physical prowess, he’s good in the air and holds up play well, bringing the flair players into play.

Kazim is nearly 35, though, so bringing in Ikpeazu would provide him with real competition, and he could also learn from his experience despite being at a good age himself.

Ikpeazu is a handful and you wouldn’t fancy coming up against him, and it would be a positive statement of intent for Derby to beat the teams they are up against to win his signature.

20 facts about Derby County’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Waghorn has played for both Rangers and Celtic - True or False? True False

Ben Wignall

Whilst Derby definitely need to add a striker or two to their ranks this summer, I’m not sure if Ikpeazu is the kind they need.

Jack Marriott may end up departing and so may Martyn Waghorn if he doesn’t agree terms on a new deal at Pride Park, leaving Colin Kazim-Richards as the only senior attacking option.

Kazim-Richards is a powerful striker who’s really good at holding the ball up and bringing others into play – but that’s also Ikpeazu’s best quality and you don’t really need two of the same player in the same line-up.

Neither would want to play second fiddle to one another in a one-striker system as well, so it’s a move that wouldn’t really make much sense.

There’s no doubt that Ikpeazu has his talents and he’d fit in at other Championship clubs, but I don’t think Derby would be the move for him.