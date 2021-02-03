‘Costs us again’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans left frustrated by one man in Portsmouth defeat

Charlton Athletic were beaten 3-1 by Portsmouth last night and many fans have been left frustrated by the performance of defender Ian Maatsen.

Pompey led 1-0 at the break through Michael Jacobs but Lee Bowyer’s side pulled back level seven minutes into the second half when Jayden Stockley grabbed his first goal for the Addicks.

The levity was not too last, however, as Tom Naylor put the visitors back ahead at the Valley three minutes later and Andy Cannon doubled the deficit just after the hour-mark.

Last night’s defeat continued what has been an inconsistent run for Charlton, who have now drawn twice, lost twice, and won twice in their last six games.

It was not a particularly impressive evening for Maatsen, who made some key defensive mistakes against Kenny Jackett’s side.

The Dutch teenager joined on loan from Chelsea in October and has been impressive for much of his time with the south London club, making the spot on the left side of defence his own.

However, it seems his performance last night caught the attention of fans for all the wrong reasons – with many taking to Twitter to voice their frustration.

Read their reactions here:

Get purrington back in the side. Maatsen not been good enough tonight #cafc — Nico Bryan (@nicobryan180) February 2, 2021

This is embarrassing. Why does Maatsen make such a stupid challenge for the 2nd goal, And why don’t we clear it for the 3rd. Shocking Non league standard of defending. #cafc — Daniel Adam Lay (@DanielCAFCLay) February 2, 2021

Maatsen shouldn’t have started tonight, Purington should have. At a time where our defence is dubious purrington offers more solidity #cafc — Addictedtocafc (@freeCAFC) February 2, 2021

Stupid tackle from Maatsen, costs us again #cafc — Scott (@Scotty__91) February 2, 2021

Got in good positions before poor decision making / execution has cost us. Stockley ineffective, Maatsen below par and uncharacteristic errors in possession from Albie and JFC. But we’ve got goals in us. Deji a rock at the back. #cafc https://t.co/ramUvMKuHi — Marcus Ally (@marcus_ally_4) February 2, 2021

Anyone want my signed Maatsen shirt? 😴😴😴 #cafc — Liam Williams (@liamwilliams010) February 2, 2021

Didn’t think we was awful. But we have to stop conceding the first goal. It’s costing us. These stupid errors which I don’t even have an explanation too. Maatsen was poor tonight, not forgetting Watson. Don’t know where to start with him. #cafc — Long Suffering Addick (@IainHughes8) February 2, 2021