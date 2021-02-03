Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Costs us again’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans left frustrated by one man in Portsmouth defeat

Published

2 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic were beaten 3-1 by Portsmouth last night and many fans have been left frustrated by the performance of defender Ian Maatsen. 

Pompey led 1-0 at the break through Michael Jacobs but Lee Bowyer’s side pulled back level seven minutes into the second half when Jayden Stockley grabbed his first goal for the Addicks.

The levity was not too last, however, as Tom Naylor put the visitors back ahead at the Valley three minutes later and Andy Cannon doubled the deficit just after the hour-mark.

Last night’s defeat continued what has been an inconsistent run for Charlton, who have now drawn twice, lost twice, and won twice in their last six games.

It was not a particularly impressive evening for Maatsen, who made some key defensive mistakes against Kenny Jackett’s side.

The Dutch teenager joined on loan from Chelsea in October and has been impressive for much of his time with the south London club, making the spot on the left side of defence his own.

However, it seems his performance last night caught the attention of fans for all the wrong reasons – with many taking to Twitter to voice their frustration.

