This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Angus Gunn has come under fire for his performances for Norwich City this season, with the Scot failing to live up to the high standards he has set during his time at Carrow Road.

Having joined the club on a permanent deal in the summer of 2021, the son of City legend Bryan has made the number one spot his own for much of the past three seasons, before fleeting in and out of the team in the current campaign due to injury.

The 29-year-old’s contract is set to expire this summer, and with his standards evidently dropping over the past few months, the Canaries will want to see a major improvement over the next few weeks if they are to extend his deal in Norfolk.

With that in mind, we spoke to Football League World’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes to get the low-down on Gunn’s situation right now, with the City fan demanding plenty more from their regular shot-stopper.

Angus Gunn improvement demanded after below-par Norwich City season

Gunn had often been a trusted last line of defence for City after signing from Southampton close to four years ago, with the former Manchester City man racking up over 100 appearances for the club in that time

This season has been something of a different story though, with injuries taking their toll, while performances have been far from flawless during his 28 matches in the Championship to date.

Related Preston North End want to sign Man City player despite £2.3m Norwich City agreement PNE failed in a move for the teenager in the summer, but they could return to the table this summer if the Canaries do not make their move

The former Stoke City loanee has allowed 5.9 more goals than expected in the second tier so far this campaign, which is the lowest from any regular starting goalkeeper in the whole division.

That unreliability at the back has left Downes questioning the future of the current City first-choice, and wants to see a major change between now and the end of the season if his contract is to be renewed this summer.

When asked which played in the squad could be performing better, the Canaries fan said: “I would like to see a massive improvement from Angus Gunn, because us not having a goalkeeper that makes any saves is obviously costing us a lot.

Angus Gunn 24/25 Norwich City stats (FBRef) Appearances 29 Goals conceded 36 Goals conceded/90 1.26 Clean sheets 4 Save % 66.0% As of 17/3/25

“You can have a defence that makes mistakes, but if you have a ‘keeper there that actually stops goals from going in - which is what they are for - you are obviously going to limit the amount of goals that come from defensive mistakes, and we won’t drop as many points.”

Angus Gunn may be facing Norwich City exit if performances don’t improve

Gunn is approaching a crossroads in his career right now, with his contract at Carrow Road set to elapse in the next few months, and the goalkeeper recently confirming that no conversations have taken place regarding an extension to his current deal.

With a save percentage of 66.0% also ranking among the worst in the division, and just four of his 28 appearances resulting in a clean sheet this season, it looks as if an uncertain future lies ahead for the shot-stopper, who has been out of action recently due to a hamstring injury.

While George Long and Vicente Reyes have also proven to be shaky in his absence, Downes is hoping a a return to the sort of performances the Carrow Road faithful have become used to are just around the corner for their first-team regular before the season ends.

He continued: “I don’t know what has happened to Angus Gunn this season, because last season he was overperforming his expected goals conceded, but this season he is massively under, so I don’t know what happened there.

“Maybe it is his ongoing contract situation, I don’t know. But if he can get back to what he was - although there is not long left for him to actually do that - then we might end up in a better position come the end of the season."