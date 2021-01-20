‘Cost us the win’ – Plenty of Charlton fans discuss one man’s performance in defeat at Peterborough

Charlton Athletic endured a difficult night on Tuesday, as they were beaten 2-1 by promotion rivals Peterborough United at London Road.

Things started well for the Addicks, as they took the lead through Conor Washington’s penalty inside the opening 15 minutes.

However, the hosts would respond after the break, with a double from Sammie Szmodics turning the game in Peterborough’s favour, and securing Posh all three points.

That result means Charlton have now won just one of their last seven games, and leaves them sixth in the League One table, six points off the top two, and just one clear of the chasing pack.

Perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Charlton fans were far from impressed as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for a considerable amount of criticism was Jason Pearce.

The centre back was the focus of a number of Addicks supporters as they looked for the reasons behind the defeat, with many far from convinced by his defending for those Peterborough goals.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 33-year-old.

I respect Pearce, but unfortunately he’s just not good enough anymore. 17 goals conceded in 8 games that he’s played for us this season. A good handful directly responsible too. We’re a poor side when he plays now. A centre back is needed, as well as Inniss and Famewo back #cafc — Karl Sage (@KarlSage21) January 19, 2021

Would rather see Mingi or Barker to Pearce on Saturday. They can’t be worse. Or a return to the back 4 we had on the weekend. Inniss and Famewo can’t come soon enough. I think that’s when we’ll see if this team has any hope of going up. #cafc — Zheng Zhi appreciation society (@ZhengSociety) January 19, 2021

There’s not really much point to Pearce if he’s costing us goals in these sorts of games. Should be his bread and butter. #cafc — Nozza_ (@Nozza_) January 19, 2021

Jason Pearce has been a great servant to the club for many years and I love his leadership, But he shouldn’t be anywhere near this team ATM. #cafc — Daniel Adam Lay (@DanielCAFCLay) January 19, 2021

Wouldn’t even wish for Bowyer to go, but I will be very disappointed if he starts Pearce on Saturday. He’s had his time in my eyes, too many mistakes costing us dearly! #CAFC — Tom Hardie (@TGHardie) January 19, 2021

Peterborough weren’t even that good, the Gunter chance goes in game over , But our defending for that first is shocking and it’s no surprise Pearce is involved again. Onto to Saturday, Let’s hope we can bounce back with a win!. #Cafc — KD 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@_kd1905) January 19, 2021

That was unlucky, two silly mistakes again and we have been punished. Pearce is starting to look out of his depth at this level though. #cafc — Andrew Goudie (@agoudie123) January 19, 2021

Pearce has got to be replaced. Way too many mistakes. Cost us the win tonight. #cafc. — Charlton Strife (@TwistedShoe) January 19, 2021