Charlton Athletic

‘Cost us the win’ – Plenty of Charlton fans discuss one man’s performance in defeat at Peterborough

7 mins ago

Charlton Athletic endured a difficult night on Tuesday, as they were beaten 2-1 by promotion rivals Peterborough United at London Road.

Things started well for the Addicks, as they took the lead through Conor Washington’s penalty inside the opening 15 minutes.

However, the hosts would respond after the break, with a double from Sammie Szmodics turning the game in Peterborough’s favour, and securing Posh all three points.

That result means Charlton have now won just one of their last seven games, and leaves them sixth in the League One table, six points off the top two, and just one clear of the chasing pack.

Perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Charlton fans were far from impressed as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for a considerable amount of criticism was Jason Pearce.

The centre back was the focus of a number of Addicks supporters as they looked for the reasons behind the defeat, with many far from convinced by his defending for those Peterborough goals.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 33-year-old.


