‘Cost us the game’ – These Portsmouth fans discuss player who ‘needs dropping’ after Charlton draw

It was a frustrating day for Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

After taking the lead early in the match thanks to a brilliant strike from Ronan Curtis, Pompey were pegged bag shortly after half time when Sean Clare equalised for the hosts.

Danny Cowley’s side then went back in front with around 20 minutes to go thanks to Marcus Harness’ strike, only for Josh Davison to snatch a late equaliser for Charlton that forced both sides to settle for a point.

Are these 22 Portsmouth stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Portsmouth have won the top tier of English football twice True False

That result means that Portsmouth are now without a win in their last seven games in all competitions.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, a number of Pompey fans were now entirely pleased as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for some scrutiny, was John Marquis.

Despite providing the assist for Harness, the striker endured another disappointing day at The Valley, missing a number of chances to stretch his side’s lead, as he failed to add to his one goal in nine league appearances this season, something that did not go unnoticed among the Portsmouth fans.

Love the EFL? Want to share your opinions about your club? Get involved by subscribing to FLW TV on Youtube HERE!

Here, we take a look at what some of those Pompey supporters had to say about the 29-year-old’s latest performance.

Full blame goes to Marquis for this one. Couldve scored more today — Alfredo20 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐮 (@UpTheMoos) September 25, 2021

2 mins into second half and 3 mins from the end. Not good enough. Marquis needs dropping next game, no debating it. — Steven Fisher (@StevePFC1) September 25, 2021

John Marquis has no place in this club — Ollie 🌵 (@ollxeee) September 25, 2021

I thought we were tremendous today apart from the end of the first half and the start of the 2nd. I hate to jump on the bandwagon but Marquis needs dropping. Missed 2 great chances. A Sunday League striker would of buried both chances. — Greggles (@thegreggyegg) September 25, 2021

Marquis out. — Peter (@84Knight) September 25, 2021

We have to settle for watching Marquis miss a hat full over the rest of the season — Cods Johnson (@noodlewoodle) September 25, 2021

Marquis cost us the game yet again, missing sitters. — Luke Adamson (@DrLuke90) September 25, 2021

Drop Marquis — Dean Probert (@deanprobert89) September 25, 2021

How come Marquis plays every league game when he doesn’t deliver?? Give others a chance! That’s not fair from Cowley. — Portsmouth FC 🇫🇷 (@PortsmouthFC_FR) September 25, 2021