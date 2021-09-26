Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Portsmouth

‘Cost us the game’ – These Portsmouth fans discuss player who ‘needs dropping’ after Charlton draw

Published

6 mins ago

on

It was a frustrating day for Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

After taking the lead early in the match thanks to a brilliant strike from Ronan Curtis, Pompey were pegged bag shortly after half time when Sean Clare equalised for the hosts.

Danny Cowley’s side then went back in front with around 20 minutes to go thanks to Marcus Harness’ strike, only for Josh Davison to snatch a late equaliser for Charlton that forced both sides to settle for a point.

That result means that Portsmouth are now without a win in their last seven games in all competitions.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, a number of Pompey fans were now entirely pleased as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for some scrutiny, was John Marquis.

Despite providing the assist for Harness, the striker endured another disappointing day at The Valley, missing a number of chances to stretch his side’s lead, as he failed to add to his one goal in nine league appearances this season, something that did not go unnoticed among the Portsmouth fans.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Pompey supporters had to say about the 29-year-old’s latest performance.


