‘Cost us’, ‘Have to feel for him’ – Many Swansea City fans react to controversial moment during play-off final

Swansea City missed out on promotion to the Premier League this afternoon, losing 2-0 to Brentford in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley.

The Swans, who beat Barnsley over two legs in the semi-finals, were left stunned by the Bees’ rapid start on Saturday afternoon.

Ivan Toney scored his 33rd goal of the season on 10 minutes, coolly slotting in from the penalty spot after Bryan Mbeumo was brought down.

Emiliano Marcondes doubled their lead soon after, beating Freddie Woodman from close-range after a swift counter-attack.

Swansea did improve in the early stages of the second half, though, with Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe both having good chances.

But the Swans’ hopes of igniting a comeback were dashed on 65 minutes, when Jay Fulton was controversially shown a straight red card for a challenge on Mathias Jensen.

Fulton seemed to slip before flying into the back of Jensen, and Chris Kavanagh was adamant when he pulled out his red card and gave the midfielder his marching orders.

Here, we take a look at Swansea fans’ reactions to the decision which sealed their fate on a tough afternoon at Wembley…

Poor Jay Fulton! All he was trying to do was slyly snap his achilles tendon from behind, and he accidentally slipped and flying double stamped the fella. You have to feel for him. — 🦈 Simon Leigh (@aramiak) May 29, 2021

I'm mad about it but at the same time Fulton has been playing rough a lot recently. Kind of unsurprised — Brother Nature (@WillClemmons) May 29, 2021

I don’t think today could have gone any more horribly if we’d tried to make it worse — Elian Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@elianwilliams3) May 29, 2021

He slipped…..momentum took him through — Claret John (@CLARETLONGSIDE) May 29, 2021

What on earth was he doing? — Add your name (@NGCFTIFOL) May 29, 2021

No malicious intent in the tackle — SportsUniverse678 (@SUniverse678) May 29, 2021

Having seen a replay of that red card, it does not look as bad as it might have been. Fulton could count himself a little unlucky there. 🐝 2-0 🦢 #BrentfordFC #Swans #StepUp — Alex Grace 💙 (@AlexGrace12) May 29, 2021

On first view that Fulton tackle looked an immediate red card and lucky not to be given a good beating. However, the more I look at it the more it looks like he slipped and it was an unfortunate accident #Brentford #Swans — Stevie Benton (@StevieBenton) May 29, 2021

Are you real. He accidentally stepps on his heel and slipped. — Rob 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦢 (@robokendall) May 29, 2021

Which has cost us a game where we were gaining momentum to maybe get a comeback, unrealistic maybe but we'll never know thanks to Fulton 🤷‍♂️ — Here for News 🤷‍♂️ (@HereForNews226) May 29, 2021