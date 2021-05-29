Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Brentford

‘Cost us’, ‘Have to feel for him’ – Many Swansea City fans react to controversial moment during play-off final

Swansea City missed out on promotion to the Premier League this afternoon, losing 2-0 to Brentford in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley.

The Swans, who beat Barnsley over two legs in the semi-finals, were left stunned by the Bees’ rapid start on Saturday afternoon.

Ivan Toney scored his 33rd goal of the season on 10 minutes, coolly slotting in from the penalty spot after Bryan Mbeumo was brought down.

Emiliano Marcondes doubled their lead soon after, beating Freddie Woodman from close-range after a swift counter-attack.

Swansea did improve in the early stages of the second half, though, with Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe both having good chances.

But the Swans’ hopes of igniting a comeback were dashed on 65 minutes, when Jay Fulton was controversially shown a straight red card for a challenge on Mathias Jensen.

Fulton seemed to slip before flying into the back of Jensen, and Chris Kavanagh was adamant when he pulled out his red card and gave the midfielder his marching orders.

Here, we take a look at Swansea fans’ reactions to the decision which sealed their fate on a tough afternoon at Wembley…


