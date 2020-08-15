‘Cost-effective yet exciting solution’ – Sunderland plotting fresh move for defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland have registered their interest in signing former Everton defender Morgan Feeney according to Chronicle Live.

Feeney is a free-agent after his contract with Everton reached a conclusion in the summer, and it seems as though the Black Cats are keen to land his signature.

Sunderland finished the 2019/20 season eighth in the League One table, after the majority of clubs in the third tier agreed to finish the season on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Phil Parkinson has already made some additions to his defence, but is reportedly keen to add another central defender to his ranks before the new league campaign gets under way.

Feeney had a brief spell on loan with Tranmere Rovers last term, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to secure him a new deal with parent club Everton.

But would Feeney be a good addition to the Sunderland team ahead of the new league campaign?

Sam Rourke:

This looks a cost-effective yet exciting solution.

Feeney clearly has ability having been involved in the setup at Everton whilst also playing for the England under-19 side.

Now 21, Feeney will be wanting to find a new permanent home following his release from Everton and he’ll have a point to prove, especially after a frustrating loan stint at Tranmere which was hampered with injury.

With the new salary cap in the EFL coming into play, these are the sort of signings that Sunderland need to be making. Young, fresh talent that have room to develop, mature and progress as footballers.

Whether he’d be first-choice is up for debate, with Sunderland recently signing centre-back Bailey Wright, but ultimately he’s a low risk, potentially high reward signing in my eyes.

George Harbey:

This could be a great signing for Sunderland.

Feeney looks to be an exciting talent who has scored and assisted a decent amount of times for a defensive player this term, and another loan spell in the EFL could be beneficial for him.

Sunderland need to add more defenders to their ranks, I feel, despite keeping hold of Tom Flanagan and re-signing Bailey Wright, and Feeney would give them depth in a position that needs strengthening.

Phil Parkinson has worked wonders with younger players in the past, and Feeney could be another shrewd signing for the Black Cats.

Ned Holmes:

This looks like a really interesting one for the Black Cats and a move that could pay real dividends for them in the future.

The 21-year-old left Everton earlier this summer so he’s likely to be really hungry to prove himself and that makes him exactly the sort of player you want to be signing.

The Toffees have produced some classy operators over the years and with the right coaching at Sunderland, Feeney could prove to be just that.

With Joel Lynch and Jack Baldwin both leaving the club, the Black Cats could do with adding more cover and so this certainly fills a need for Parkinson.

With a bit of patience, I could see Feeney being a success at the Stadium of Light.