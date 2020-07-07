‘Cost-effective solution’ – Bristol City eyeing move for midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are reportedly interested in signing midfielder Stefan Schwab according to a the Daily Mail.

It is also claimed that Blackburn Rovers and QPR are interested in signing the 29-year-old during the summer transfer window.

Schwab is currently contracted to Austrian side Rapid Vienna, but is set to leave the club when his contract reaches a conclusion at the end of this year’s campaign.

Bristol City are currently sat 12th in the Championship table, and are nine points adrift of the play-off places after a poor run of form saw the Robins drop down the second tier standings at an alarming rate.

This dismal run of results has led to the club confirming that they have parted company with Lee Johnson with five matches remaining this season.

But would Schwab be a good signing for Bristol City?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

I’ve got a slight issue with this given Bristol City’s search for Lee Johnson’s successor. Surely it makes sense to get that sorted before you turn your attention to the transfer window.

However, looking at the Bristol City squad, there’s a need for more depth in the midfield and as we head into a difficult summer window, there’s going to be a need to look far and wide for value for money.

On a free, Schwab looks a decent option and, to the naked eye, he’s got the ability to step into a Championship midfield.

There’s huge obstacles to overcome for Bristol City before then, though, you’ve got to imagine the managerial position needs filling ahead of a recruitment surge.

Sam Rourke:

You can see why they want him.

Bristol City are desperately lacking central midfield options, and definitely need to prioritise that area in the transfer window.

The Robins have been missing a central midfield ‘general’ ever since Josh Brownhill departed the club for Burnley, and could do with a player that will take the game by the scruff of the neck and be able to break up play in the heart of midfield.

Schwab has been a key element in Rapid Vienna’s second placed position as it stands, with the 29-year-old offering a combative, gritty style of play that Bristol City could do with in the middle of the park.

The 29-year-old has of course not played in England, but has international experience under his belt and ultimately could offer the Robins a cost-effective solution to their midfield weakness.

Can you name every Bristol City top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 13 Who was Bristol City's top goalscorer last season? Andreas Weimann Famara Diedhiou Jamie Paterson Callum O'Dowda

George Dagless:

I’m not too sure at the moment.

The Robins might feel as though they need midfield reinforcements because of Josh Brownhill’s exit in January but, at the same time, they’ve got some good players in the middle of the park already.

Of course, it remains to be seen what happens with the futures of some of the players at the club and if they leave, on a free Schwab might well be worth a look.

Personally, though, I only see an exit from midfield happening before this is sparked into life.