Corry Evans to Stoke City: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

It’s probably fair to say that the summer transfer window has yet to really get going for Stoke City.

Following an underwhelming 14th place finish in the Championship last season, the Potters will no doubt be looking to build a squad that can take them closer to at least a play-off place next season.

Even so, Stoke have yet to complete a first-team signing this summer, although it seems they are in the process of identifying target to bring to the Bet365 Stadium.

Recent reports from Football Insider have claimed that Stoke are interested in recently released Blackburn Rovers midfielder Corry Evans.

Following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season, it was announced that Evans will leave Ewood Park this summer, having made 219 appearances in all competitions for Rovers during an eight-year spell with the Lancashire club.

Now, with Evans available on a free transfer, it is thought that Stoke are keen on a deal for the 30-year-old.

The former Hull man could provide some useful strength in depth in midfield for Stoke, with both Sam Clucas and Ryan Woods linked with moves away from the Bet365 recently.

However, Stoke are not alone with their interest in Evans, with Championship rivals Cardiff City also credited with an interest in the central midfielder.

Despite that, it Stoke may still feel confident of winning the race to sign Evans this summer, thanks to their manager.

Having been a Northern Ireland international for many years now, Evans is already familiar with current Stok boss Michael O’Neill, having played under him regularly for the Green and White Army.

Indeed, Evans was often impressive under O’Neill on international duty, and the fact that he could now have the chance to reunite with a manager who knows how to get the best out of him may well be tempting for the 30-year-old, as should the Potters’ expected aims to challenge for promotion to the Premier League going forward.

Add to that the fact that Evans could bring plenty of Championship experience to a position Stoke need to strengthen, without having to pay a transfer fee, and it does seem as though this would be an appealing deal to both parties, meaning it may be no big surprise if a deal does materialise here.