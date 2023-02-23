Corry Evans pinpoints Sunderland promise after big news on short-term future

Sunderland confirmed last night that Corry Evans was extending his stay at the Stadium of Light into the 2023/24 campaign.

A club announcement confirmed a one-year contract extension for the midfielder on Wearside, with Sunderland securing the service of their club captain.

That’s despite Evans’ current injury situation, with the midfielder working his way back from an ACL injury picked up in January’s win over Middlesbrough, which is going to rule him out for the remainder of the season.

It’s been a mixed month or so for the 32-year-old, then, but he’s delighted to get his future resolved and is promising that he’s working hard to regain full fitness.

As quoted by the club’s website, Evans said: “I’m delighted to commit my future to the Club, I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far. Unfortunately, I picked up the injury, but I’m focused on working hard and getting back to full fitness, and helping the team as much as possible.”

Sunderland are in a good position in the Championship despite losing their experienced captain.

Tony Mowbray’s side sit eighth in the table after a two-game slump has seen them pick up a single point from games with Bristol City and Rotherham United.

Evans, though, is pleased with the progress Sunderland are making and is insistent that the club has a bright future – something that he will be a part of now until at least the end of 2023/24.

“I have a lot of responsibility being captain, and as a team we’ve progressed a lot – we have a bright future ahead and it’s something I want to be a part of,” Evans concluded.

Sunderland face Coventry City in the Championship on Saturday.

The Verdict

Evans’ contract extension is big news for him and puts him in a good position where he can focus on the his fitness rather than worrying about what next season might hold.

It’s a show of faith from Sunderland and clearly appreciated by Evans, who is now working to get himself back fit and available for some point in 23/24.

From the player’s point of view, the agreement will have been a no-brainier, particularly when you look at his comments on where Sunderland are going as a club.

