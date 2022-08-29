Corry Evans makes bold claim about Sunderland duo

Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans has made a bold claim regarding the Black Cats’ front duo of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.

The duo already have six goals and two assists to their name this season, helping the club to a decent start upon their return to the Championship.

Evans, who has skippered the side four times this season, claims that any team in the division is likely to be frightened to face Sunderland’s front two at present.

“Any team is probably frightened of those two at the moment, with the form they are in,” said Evans, via ChronicleLive.

“They can make a bad ball into a good ball, and they are a threat against anyone.

“They will cause a lot of teams problems in this league.”

The club will certainly be hoping they can continue their good run of form without now former boss Alex Neil in the dugout.

Quiz: Do these 25 ex-Sunderland players currently play abroad or not?

1 of 25 Max Power Yes No

Neil departed the club over the weekend to fill the vacant managerial position at Stoke City, leaving the Black Cats in the lurch just six matches into the league campaign.

Tony Mowbray is reportedly in line to arrive at the Stadium of Light, and given the tune he has been able to get out of the likes of Ben Brereton-Diaz and Adam Armstrong in recent years, it could well be a good appointment for Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.

The Verdict

After plenty of speculation surrounding his future, Ross Stewart remains a Sunderland player.

As a result, he and Ellis Simms have so far struck up a partnership that has proved fruitful in the second tier to date.

How things change when Tony Mowbray arrives, though, remain to be seen.

The 58-year-old could well ditch the formation deployed by Neil or indeed a two-man front line altogether, leaving Simms and Stewart unable to partner one another and lead the attack for the Black Cats.

Given how well they have started the campaign, it would certainly be a shame if that were to happen.