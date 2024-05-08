Highlights Injury-plagued Corry Evans set to leave Sunderland despite captain status and experience.

Sunderland's young squad lacks balance, could benefit from Evans' leadership on and off the pitch.

Letting seasoned Evans go may have negative impact on Sunderland's performance based on past season trends.

Sunderland captain Corry Evans has made just three appearances in 13 months for the club after a torrid time with injuries.

Evans, once of Manchester United's academy, joined the Black Cats in 2021 and helped the club to promotion from League One in his first season on Wearside.

He made 24 appearances in his second season, before suffering a serious knee injury in January 2023 that ruled him out of action until last month against Millwall on April 20.

33-year-old Evans is out of contract this summer, and is understood to have been informed that the club will not offer him a new deal this week despite holding an option to trigger another year, according to Football Insider.

Evans is the club captain, and one of the oldest, most experienced players in Mike Dodds' young squad, so it would be a controversial decision to let him leave despite his recent injury struggles.

Sunderland could regret letting a player of his stature leave - he is a Northern Ireland international who has made 450 career appearances for club and country, and they have already missed his influence on the pitch in the season just gone, so it seems a bizarre decision if they are to let him seek pastures new.

Evans has had a mixed time at Sunderland

Since arriving from Blackburn Rovers in July 2021, Evans has played 67 times for the Black Cats, scoring twice.

He was made club captain days before the start of the season by then-boss Lee Johnson, and helped the club to promotion through the play-offs under Alex Neil, playing 90 minutes in both of the semis and the final in a successful first campaign.

He then started 22 of the club's first 25 games back in the Championship, but saw his season cut short after damaging his anterior cruciate ligaments in the opening stages of a home game against Middlesbrough.

Corry Evans 2021/22 Championship stats Appearances 33 Goals 2 Assists 2 Stats according to fbref

After thirteen months out, he made a return to training in March and went on to appear in Sunderland's final three games of the 2023/24 season, against Millwall, Watford and Sheffield Wednesday.

Ahead of his return, then-Sunderland boss Michael Beale explained how big of a miss Evans was to the dressing room of young players.

He said: "Mentors in the changing room when it's such a young group is important...we've certainly missed that.

"You don't play as many games and be an international and club captain if you don't have something about you. We can't replace what we don't have with him...when Corry comes back it will be a big asset to the group."

Beale's reign as Black Cats boss was a short and unsuccessful one, so it is clear to see how important missing Evans' experience was to his squad.

A balanced squad is key to Sunderland success

Sunderland had the lowest average age of any squad in the Championship in the 2023/24 season, with 22.4, and have no players over 30 under contract for next season.

When compared to automatic promotion winners Leicester City and Ipswich Town, who had an average age of 25.8 and 26.4 respectively, it is clear that some older players are imperative to a successful side, which Sunderland have not been in recent times after winning just once in their last seven league games.

29-year-old Luke O'Nien is the oldest Sunderland player that is under contract for next season, with Patrick Roberts (27) and Alex Bass (26) the next two oldest.

Sunderland's strategy of having a young squad could certainly benefit them in the long-term if they sell their talents on for big money, but there seems to be little balance in a side that handed 47 starts, the joint-most of any player at the club, in all competitions to 18-year-old Jobe Bellingham this season.

Even if he is not as influential to the team's play on the pitch next season, Evans' voice and leadership could be key to guiding a young team through tough moments when they need an experienced player to do so.

Sunderland had an average age of 23.5 in 2022/23, and finished sixth, but let older players such as Danny Batth, Bailey Wright and Alex Pritchard leave the club - then this season they finished 16th.

While there may not be a direct correlation between these factors, it is quite clear that the squad lacked an experienced voice this season, and letting Corry Evans go will only amplify that further.