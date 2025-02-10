Amad Diallo may well go down as the best loan signing in Sunderland's history after playing a starring role in their 2022/23 Championship campaign.

His loan stint on Wearside paved the way for his impact on Manchester United's first team, and although this was not instant, he is now one of their most effective players.

Corry Evans was Diallo's captain during his year at the Stadium of Light and believes the French contingent played a key role in his success.

Evans highlights importance of French teammates on Diallo

Since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' takeover at the Stadium of Light, there has been a shift in attaining French talent from across the European divisions.

In the summer leading up to the Black Cats' 2022/23 season, the club brought in Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba, while Pierre Ekwah joined in January, all of whom are of French descent.

The acquisition of these players did not just assist Sunderland on the pitch, but they also played a significant part off it by helping Amad, who speaks French as his first language, settle in.

"He was a bit shy and we were lucky because we had four or five French boys, so obviously he mingled with them straight away and that helped him settle in," Evans told the Manchester Evening News.

"But as I say, some of the stuff he was doing in training and then later on in games as the season went on, you could see his ability.

"He started off pretty slow and had to bide his time a little bit. And then it just seemed to click with him and he just went on this brilliant roll when he was our main man every week."

Amad Diallo's 2022/23 Championship statistics with Sunderland - per SofaScore Appearances 37 Goals 13 Goal conversion 19% Assists 3 Big chances created 4 Accurate passes per game 30.9 (86%)

The French connection at the Stadium of Light

Since Amad returned to Old Trafford, where he has developed into one of United's star players, French players have continued to make a significant impact on Wearside.

Wilson Isidor is the club's top scorer this season with 10 goals, but his influence has gone further than his performances, with the striker forming a close bond with Sunderland supporters.

Another player who has made an impression on Wearside is Enzo Le Fee, whose name rings out on a regular basis despite only joining the club on loan in January.

Then there is Regis Le Bris, who has orchestrated a season of promise at the Stadium of Light despite arriving with little expectation during the summer.

Louis-Dreyfus has clearly utilised his knowledge of French football to obtain the personnel he has and must be given credit as his decisions have come to fruition this campaign.

Amad's influence on Wearside will not be forgotten in a hurry, with his performances in the Premier League a reminder of what he conjured up with Sunderland.

While his impact at the Stadium of Light was not instant, Tony Mowbray created an environment for him to shine, with the French cohort vital to him settling in.

As long as Louis-Dreyfus is at the helm on Wearside, then the French connection is likely to remain, and it is one which is bearing fruit this season.