‘Correct decision’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Barry Bannan’s hint on forward’s future

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has recently dropped a hint over Atdhe Nuhiu’s future at Hillsborough beyond this season. 

The Scotsman took to Instagram to reveal that it was his last training session with the Owls forward, who has been with the club since 2013.

Nuhiu has made 276 appearances in total for Sheffield Wednesday, and has chipped in with 50 goals in his time with the club to date.

It’s been a frustrating season for the Owls this term though, with Garry Monk’s side struggling for a positive run of results since the turn of the New Year.

Wednesday are currently sat 16th in the Championship table, and are likely to have a clear out of the ‘deadwood’ ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to Nuhiu’s seemingly imminent departure from the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


