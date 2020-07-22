‘Correct decision’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Barry Bannan’s hint on forward’s future

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has recently dropped a hint over Atdhe Nuhiu’s future at Hillsborough beyond this season.

The Scotsman took to Instagram to reveal that it was his last training session with the Owls forward, who has been with the club since 2013.

Nuhiu has made 276 appearances in total for Sheffield Wednesday, and has chipped in with 50 goals in his time with the club to date.

Do you know what shirt number these Sheffield Wednesday players wear? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 What shirt number does Joe Wildsmith wear for Sheffield Wednesday? 1 12 21 28

It’s been a frustrating season for the Owls this term though, with Garry Monk’s side struggling for a positive run of results since the turn of the New Year.

Wednesday are currently sat 16th in the Championship table, and are likely to have a clear out of the ‘deadwood’ ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to Nuhiu’s seemingly imminent departure from the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

We used to be a club that respected our players for effort and commitment, these days we just abuse them. Sad state of affairs, As frustrating as he could be at times, his commitment was never in doubt, great servant. Thank Atty! — Chris Sutch (@csutch81) July 21, 2020

For all the haters, one thing you can say about him is at least he’s stayed professional unlike some of his teammates/ex teammates 🤔🤔👊🏻💙 — Neil (@IYDFB) July 21, 2020

I'd start him tomorrow and let him captain the side. A great servant to our football club — OssettCrossy (@Zippy_upnorth) July 21, 2020

Either one don’t care let the clear out begin — Craig1973 (@craighay) July 21, 2020

League One player at best. Dont cry. — Kenneth Towel (@kent_owl) July 21, 2020

Monk Out. joke club — Byronswfc🦉 (@byront2009) July 21, 2020

Correct decision. — Matthew Bloomfield (@matthefish20022) July 21, 2020

About time 😄🍺👍 — Lee sheffield Owl #UK 🇬🇧 (@OwlSheffield) July 21, 2020

Good servant for the club, but he's a bit part player. Best for all to move on. — WAWAW (@nanjayman) July 21, 2020

Does not surprise me another player has let that loose. Sheff Wed are an embarrassment atm with Monk at the helm. — Paul Stocks (@paulstocksy) July 21, 2020