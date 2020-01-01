‘Correct decision’, ‘Baffling’ – Starting XI against Fleetwood has many Sunderland fans talking

Phil Parkinson has named his starting XI for Sunderland’s League One clash with Fleetwood Town, which has drawn a mixed reaction from fans of the North East club.

The Black Cats travel to Highbury Stadium for their first game of 2020 and will be hoping for a repeat of last weekend’s game, in which they took all three points against Doncaster Rovers.

📋 TEAM NEWS 📋 Presented by @aphrodite1994, here's our first starting XI of 2020 🆚 @ftfc… — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 1, 2020

Parkinson has named an unchanged side as he looks to do just that, with Charlie Wyke starting upfront ahead of attacking midfield trio of Lynden Gooch, Chris Maguire, and Luke O’Nien.

Sunderland have struggled since the English coach’s arrival in October–winning just three times and losing seven times in his first 15 games in charge.

That run has seen them slide down to 13th in the League One table–five points from the play-off places with at least a game in hand over the sides above them.

A win would take them closer to the top six but it will be tough against a Fleetwood side that are also pushing for promotion.

Parkinson’s side for the League One clash has drawn a mixed reaction from fans of the North East club.

Read the reaction of Black Cats fans here:

Haway the lads get into them — Joe Brown (@JBrownie_99) January 1, 2020

Unchanged !! Correct decision 👍 — Chris conlin (@Chrisconlin2) January 1, 2020

How Marc mcnulty or Dylan mcgeouch can’t get a game is baffling man — Chrissy wood (@chriswood1875) January 1, 2020

Wyke masterclass incoming — Aiden_SAFC Chaz Wyke fan (@thedogewalker) January 1, 2020

Charlie steel toecap Wyke — SHAY (@Shaydzzzzzz) January 1, 2020