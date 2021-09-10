Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Correct’, ‘Bizarre’ – These Birmingham City fans react as XI vs Derby County confirmed

Published

8 mins ago

on

Birmingham City will look to build on their positive start to the season when they welcome Derby County to St. Andrew’s tonight.

Lee Bowyer’s side managed to pick up a point at Barnsley last time out, although the performance they put in arguably meant they merited all three.

With that in mind, the boss has gone with the same XI, with that meaning Deadline Day signing Troy Deeney starts on the bench.

The arrival of the lifelong fan has really added to the optimism and excitement that Bowyer has generated since his appointment but Deeney will have to wait to pull on the royal blue in front of the support for the first time.

Elsewhere, the excellent Tahith Chong continues in midfield, with Lukas Jutkiewicz and Scott Hogan the partnership up top.

20 quiz questions about Birmingham City’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20

What was the score on the opening day of the season?

However, Deeney was the talking point on social media and here we look at some of the reaction to the decision from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Correct’, ‘Bizarre’ – These Birmingham City fans react as XI vs Derby County confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: