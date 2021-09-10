‘Correct’, ‘Bizarre’ – These Birmingham City fans react as XI vs Derby County confirmed

Birmingham City will look to build on their positive start to the season when they welcome Derby County to St. Andrew’s tonight.

🔵📋 TEAM | #BIRDER! 👊 Brought to you by @BoyleSports. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) September 10, 2021

Lee Bowyer’s side managed to pick up a point at Barnsley last time out, although the performance they put in arguably meant they merited all three.

With that in mind, the boss has gone with the same XI, with that meaning Deadline Day signing Troy Deeney starts on the bench.

The arrival of the lifelong fan has really added to the optimism and excitement that Bowyer has generated since his appointment but Deeney will have to wait to pull on the royal blue in front of the support for the first time.

Elsewhere, the excellent Tahith Chong continues in midfield, with Lukas Jutkiewicz and Scott Hogan the partnership up top.

However, Deeney was the talking point on social media and here we look at some of the reaction to the decision from Twitter…

The correct line up 👏💙 — Ian Brown (@ianbrown1875) September 10, 2021

no deeney bizarre — PunisherGamingX (@Punishergaming9) September 10, 2021

Deeney for jukey 65th minute deeney goal 78th minute — Tom (@bcfchale) September 10, 2021

The right team. COYB!!! — 𝞙 𝙇 𝓒 (@KLocoBCFC) September 10, 2021

NO, We want troy — Frank (@FrankieHolliday) September 10, 2021

No Deeney??? Shame he’s on the bench we want the debut goal! — Adam Pease (@AdamPease12) September 10, 2021

Happy with the selection. Can’t wait to see Deeney come on #KRO #BCFC https://t.co/NZvzpAXjCS — Avi Sangu (@AviSangu) September 10, 2021