Cornick starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to play Coventry on Tuesday night

Luton Town will be looking to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Middlesbrough when they face Coventry City in the Championship tomorrow.

Goals from Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore sealed all three points for Boro at the Riverside Stadium last weekend.

As a result of this defeat, Luton slipped to eighth in the Championship standings.

Considering that Coventry will be aiming to challenge the Hatters for a place in the play-offs later this year, Tuesday’s encounter could turn out to be an enthralling affair.

Having witnessed his side’s display against Boro, it will be interesting to see whether Luton boss Nathan Jones opts to make any alterations to his starting eleven at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Luton could line up in this particular fixture…

When you consider that Jones has utilised the 3-4-1-2 formation in each of Luton’s last three league games, he may decide to stick with this system tomorrow.

Signed on an emergency loan deal from West Bromwich Albion earlier this month, Alex Palmer is set to keep his place in goal for the club’s clash with Coventry after featuring against Middlesbrough.

Tom Lockyer will be partnered in the heart of defence by Kal Naismith and Reece Burke who scored in the club’s recent 3-2 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Amari’i Bell and James Bree will occupy the wing-back positions whilst Allan Campbell will play in central-midfield alongside Gabriel Osho.

Danny Hylton is expected to feature in a more advanced central role after scoring two goals in his last three league appearances.

Whereas Elijah Adebayo is expected to keep his place in the side, fellow striker Cameron Jerome could potentially make way for Harry Cornick.

Brought on as a substitute in the second-half of the club’s clash with Middlesbrough, Cornick managed to score in the dying embers of this fixture.

Whilst this particular effort turned out to be a consolation, the forward could use the confidence gained from this cameo to his advantage in the coming weeks.

Having provided 13 direct goal contributions in the Championship this season, Cornick may be able to help his side secure all three points on their travels if he adds to this particular tally on Tuesday.