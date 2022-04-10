Cornick starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Huddersfield on Monday evening

Luton will be hoping to get back to winning ways against Huddersfield after two straight draws on Monday night.

It’s a big game between two playoff chasers with both sides looking to solidify their place in the top six.

Huddersfield got back to winning ways last weekend against Hull while Luton have drawn their last two games with the Hatters needing three points to get their playoff push back underway.

It’s a key stage in the season for Luton who have defied expectation this season under Nathan Jones and are fully deserving of their place in the top six.

Nathan Jones will have mixed feelings over the last two games with his side not being at their best in the draws against Millwall and Peterborough.

But it will be a tough game Huddersfield who themselves have defied expectations this season and are in need of the three points for their own playoff ambitions.

Here, we’ve taking a look at the Luton Town starting line-up that we expect to see for tie against Huddersfield Town.

James Shea should continue in goal after making a series of outstanding saves in midweek against Peterborough.

The versatile Peter Kioso could continue in the back three alongside Sonny Bradley and Kal Naismith after impressing against Peterborough.

James Bree may return at right wing-back in place of Fred Onyedinma to give the Hatters more defensive cover against some tricky wingers in Sorba Thomas and Josh Koroma with Amari Bell continuing his fine season on the left.

The key factor in this game is winning the ball and turning possession over, so a combative midfield of Allan Campbell, Henri Lansbury and Pelly Mpanzu should give enough energy and steel in the middle of the park for Nathan Jones’ side.

Harry Cornick could come back into the team, with his pace causing a threat to the high line deployed be Carlos Corberan. It will also give him the chance to renew his productive partnership with Elijah Adebayo.