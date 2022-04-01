Cornick starts: How we expect Luton Town to line up against Millwall on Saturday

Luton Town take on Millwall this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship in what is a significant game for both sides.

The Hatters have had a brilliant season thus far and, as we head into the final weeks of the campaign, their destiny is in their hands.

A play-off place would be thoroughly deserved the way they have gone so far, but Nathan Jones and co. know that nothing is over until it’s over, and they must keep the hammer down.

They face a Millwall side with play-off ambitions of their own, too, and so this is a game that is going to be important for both sides, with just six points separating them but seven positions in the league table – underlining how tight it is.

In terms of Hatters team news, Nathan Jones has said that the injury list at the club has improved over the international break with the likes of Robert Snodgrass returning from injury.

Jones did not expand too much on who would definitely be available, though, so he’s keeping us guessing in terms of the likely line-up.

That said, it could be something pretty close to the one below:

