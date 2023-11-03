Highlights Bristol City sacked manager Nigel Pearson after a turbulent week, leaving them in 15th place despite an injury crisis.

It has been somewhat of a turbulent week for Bristol City, who perhaps surprisingly sacked manager Nigel Pearson a day after their defeat in South Wales against Cardiff.

Pearson, who was the Championship's second longest-serving boss up until his exit, has left City in 15th place in the standings and considering there has been somewhat of an injury crisis in recent weeks, the decision of the Robins' hierarchy appears to be somewhat harsh.

The club cannot stand still though and ahead of the visit of Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, Pearson's former right-hand man Curtis Fleming will manage the side on an interim basis until a successor is found.

You wouldn't expect Fleming to deviate too much from the tactics that Pearson was using considering he was assistant, so let's see how the Robins could line up against the Owls at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon.

GK: Max O'Leary

O'Leary has been City's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper since Dan Bentley's departure to Wolves last season, and despite only keeping three clean sheets so far in 2023-24 he will keep his spot with little competition on offer.

RB: George Tanner

Youngster Joe James made his debut against Cardiff because of the injury crisis Pearson had to deal with, but the good news is that Tanner is back from injury.

Tanner had featured in every match before suffering an ankle injury against Stoke in late September, but he should be fit enough to start against the Owls.

CB: Rob Dickie

Dickie was City's only natural centre-back option last weekend, and he had a hard task trying to hold the fort against an attack-minded Cardiff.

Thankfully though, the summer signing has some returning players to aid him this week, but he is likely to add to his 12 league appearances so far.

CB: Kal Naismith

Both Zak Vyner and Kal Naismith are back in training following injuries, but preference for now goes for the latter, who appears to be the fitter of the two.

The versatile left-footer has recovered from a calf strain which has seen him miss the last few matches, and he has started all of his league matches this season at centre-back as opposed to sometimes being used in midfield.

LB: Cameron Pring

Pring had to be used in the unfamiliar position of centre-back last week, but he should be pushed back to his regular slot in a back four with the return to fitness of Naismith.

The 25-year-old has played in every league game so far but is yet to register a goal or assist.

CDM: Taylor Gardner-Hickman

With Joe Williams, Matty James and Andy King all injured, options in the engine room are thin on the ground.

Gardner-Hickman therefore, who has started the last three matches in midfield, is set to get the nod once more, having grabbed an assist against Coventry three games ago.

CDM: Jason Knight

Knight has started all but one league game since his summer move from Derby County, but he is still yet to score for the Robins in the Championship.

Could that change for the Irishman this weekend?

RW: Mark Sykes

Sykes was played well out of position at left-back against Cardiff because of injuries, but the return of defender should see the Ireland international go back out to the wing.

He has notched two goals and two assists from that position so far and Sykes will be looking to add to his tally against the club that are bottom of the league.

CAM: Andreas Weimann

Weimann has only just begun to start matches again in recent weeks, with the Austria international deployed on the right last weekend.

However, he may be more effective in the number 10 role against Wednesday or as part of a midfield trio with Knight and Gardner-Hickman.

LW: Sam Bell

Bell is one of City's biggest threats in attack and has four goals from 14 Championship appearances in 2023-24.

Often utilised on the left flank, it would be no surprise if scouts from other clubs were watching the 21-year-old against Wednesday and in the coming weeks.

ST: Tommy Conway

Conway changed the game when coming off the bench against Rotherham last month, but after two starts in succession, he was back on the bench against Cardiff.

He should start ahead of Harry Cornick though in Nahki Wells' absence as he looks to get back among the goals.