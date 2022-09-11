Cornick in: With everyone fully fit, is this Luton Town’s strongest XI?

Luton Town have accumulated nine points from their first eight Championship matches of this campaign, with the Hatters yet to secure a victory on home soil.

Nathan Jones’ side have picked up seven points on the road thus far and have put in some excellent displays whilst on their travels.

Given last season’s success, the objective at the club will be to challenge for the play-offs once again, and whilst it has been a relatively slow start, they certainly possess what it takes to succeed once more.

Whilst we wait and see how the Hatters fare up as the rest of the campaign progresses, here, we take a look at what could be Luton’s strongest XI if there were no injuries for Jones and Co. to contend with.

Do you agree? What changes would you make?

Ethan Horvath has nailed down the starting spot thus far this season, and whilst James Shea would provide the American international with some competition when fully fit, it is the Nottingham Forest loanee who would likely still get the nod.

The defensive positions are interesting because of how Dan Potts has performed thus far this season.

Reece Burke is the most likely to feature in this XI, whilst Tom Lockyer has entered excellent form in recent weeks.

Sonny Bradley’s aerial presence and defensive awareness probably put him slightly ahead of Potts, whilst Gabe Osho would also prove competition here.

If there was one player that all Luton fans would probably agree would feature in this team it would be James Bree, with the 24-year-old showing great form in recent weeks.

Amari’i Bell pips Alfie Doughty to a starting spot in this side, and that is purely down to the lack of football the latter has seen thus far this season, with it being likely that the former Stoke City man becomes the first-choice left-wing-back as the campaign progresses.

Allan Campbell and Jordan Clark have formed a strong partnership during the early stages of the campaign and would likely see off completion from Henri Lansbury and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu to feature in this side.

Luke Freeman has been an exciting addition to the squad, with the number 10 role made for the experienced attacking midfielder.

Carlton Morris and Harry Cornick feature up top, with the pair not playing many minutes together thus far.