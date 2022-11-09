Cornet, Benrahma: All the latest West Ham team news ahead of EFL Cup clash v Blackburn

It will be Premier League v Championship at the London Stadium this evening as West Ham United host Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

Both divisions are set to break for the World Cup after this weekend’s fixtures but first, the focus in midweek is on the third round of the domestic cup competition.

The Hammers have struggled in the Premier League of late – losing back-to-back games against Manchester United and Crystal Palace – and you’d imagine that David Moyes will shuffle his pack ahead of tonight’s game as he looks to give some of his fringe players an opportunity to impress.

The good news for West Ham is that they appear to only have one significant injury concern ahead of the visit of Blackburn.

Summer signing Maxwel Cornet has been missing since the start of October due to a calf injury and it remains unclear when the Ivory Coast international will return – though it looks very unlikely he will feature before the World Cup break starts.

According to football.london, Said Benrahma is carrying a knee injury but that appears to be manageable as he started and scored against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Even so, we can expect Moyes to rest the Algerian against Rovers to avoid aggravating that issue with one eye on their Premier League clash with Leicester City this weekend.

Having played second fiddle to Gianluca Scamacca this term, it would be a surprise not to see Michail Antonio handed the start this evening.

The Scottish coach may also be tempted to turn to some of the academy players that were blooded in the most recent Europa Conference League game against FCSB.

Moyes won’t want to take Rovers likely, however, given their strong Championship form and the fact that the Carabao Cup offers West Ham a chance of silverware.

The Ewood Park outfit have made a strong start to 2022/23 under new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson and sit second in the table after 20 games.

Rovers have been inconsistent – winning 12 matches, losing eight and not drawing once – but when they’re on song, they are a force to be reckoned with.

Tomasson faces personnel decisions of his own ahead of tonight’s game as his side take on East Lancashire rivals Burnley on Saturday knowing that a win would see them go top of the Championship.