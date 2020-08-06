‘Corker of a deal’ – West Brom plotting transfer swoop for in-demand defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brentford left-back Rico Henry has emerged as a potential transfer target for West Brom ahead of their return to the Premier League according to the Daily Mail.

Henry has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Brentford this term, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the top-flight.

The defender made 51 appearances in all competitions for Thomas Frank’s side, and it seems as though his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

West Brom will be looking at making the necessary additions to their squad ahead of a return to the Premier League, after they won promotion automatically from the Championship.

The Baggies beat Brentford to second-spot on the final day of the season to book their spot in the top-flight next term, and Slaven Bilic is clearly wasting no time in looking at adding to his team.

But would Henry be a good signing for West Brom ahead of their return to the Premier League?

We discuss….

Louie Chandler:

For me, Rico Henry was the stand-out left-back in the Championship last season, even if he was dramatically outshone by Joe Bryan on Tuesday night.

He has pace, an excellent first touch, end product and real positional sense; all of which you will need in order to thrive in the Premier League.

The big concern would probably be his injury record. He has been prone to lengthy lay-offs in the past and given he would probably demand a sizeable fee for the Baggies, it is well worth bearing in mind.

But all together, this would be a great buy for West Brom. He is someone who could add that crucial extra dimension in attack as Bilic and co look to avoid the drop.

Alfie Burns:

He’s absolutely needed.

West Brom need a left-back this summer to come in and start for them in the Premier League and Henry is the standout player in that position in the Championship.

He’s got great pace, can get forward well and is a superb 1v1 defender.

In my eyes, he’s ready for the Premier League and ticks so many boxes for West Brom.

This is a deal I really like the look of.

George Dagless:

Really good idea from the Baggies, this.

They need another left-back without doubt after reports emerged that Kieran Gibbs is set to leave the club this summer.

Conor Townsend is a solid full-back but I do think they need another option in that position and Henry would be perfect for them.

He had a top season for the Bees in the Championship and is the sort of defender that you could see excelling in the top flight.

If they can get him for decent money, it’s a corker of a deal.