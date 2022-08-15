Cork starts: The predicted Burnley XI to face Hull on Tuesday night

Following Burnley’s relegation from the top flight last season, Vincent Kompany has arrived at Turf Moor as the club’s new manager.

The Clarets haven’t had a poor start to the season winning their first game of the season before a draw against Luton and losing to Watford on Friday night.

What’s more concerning for Burnley is a lack of goals with only two scored so far this season.

Tomorrow night, Kompany’s side welcome Hull City and will be hoping they can get some more points on the board.

With that in mind, here we take a look at how Burnley may line up for the fixture.

Here we see Kompany make just one change from Friday’s line-up, a change which he made after 45 minutes during that game.

Arijanet Muric remains in goal and will be looking for a clean sheet although will require the support from his back four of Ian Maatsen, Charlie Taylor, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Connor Roberts.

The midfield four is made of Samuel Bastien, Jack Cork, Josh Cullen and Josh Brownhill. Cork is the player who returns to the starting 11 this week after he came on for Dara Costelloe at the weekend.

The midfielder will no doubt be keen to show why he is worthy of retaining his place.

Finally, we have Ashley Barnes and Benson Manuel up front with both players desperate to get a goal and open their accounts this season.