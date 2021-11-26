Corey Blackett-Taylor starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Shrewsbury Town on Saturday

Charlton Athletic were pegged back from two up to draw 2-2 at Morecambe on Tuesday evening and will be looking to get back to winning ways against Shrewsbury Town this weekend.

The Addicks tired at the Mazuma Stadium and were not able to sustain the same level of intensity they did at home to Plymouth Arygle last weekend. Therefore, there are reasons for Johnnie Jackson to freshen up the starting XI this time around but injuries particularly in defensive areas make that a little more difficult.

It is unclear when Jason Pearce and Adam Matthews will return to availability with Ryan Inniss and Sam Lavelle longer term absentees. Pape Souare is an option on the left of a back three but has fallen out of favour under Jackson while Deji Elerewe will likely have to wait his turn with Chris Gunter preferred to the 18-year-old in midweek.

In attack Jonathan Leko will likely return to the matchday squad and Mason Burstow has given his reputation no harm in recent weeks as an option in the front two. Jayden Stockley is unavailable in serving the final game of his suspension.

Here, we have predicted just the one change for the Addicks from the midweek draw…

Corey Blackett-Taylor replaces Diallang Jaiyesimi at right wing back, merely to give the skilful wide man a rest. Conor Washington may also be rested after a very busy few weeks for club and country.

Albie Morgan provides stiff competition to come in to central midfield but the trusty trio of George Dobson, Alex Gilbey and Elliot Lee hold the key to picking up all three points in Shropshire and so will retain their places if fit.