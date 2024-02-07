Highlights Corey Blackett-Taylor credits Derby manager Paul Warne for convincing him to join the club, showing him a presentation and outlining his potential.

The decision to leave Charlton was not easy for Blackett-Taylor, but after discussions with family, friends, and agent, he ultimately made the move to Derby.

Despite a slow start at Derby, Blackett-Taylor's track record of goals and assists proves his potential as a valuable attacking player for the Rams, adding to their already formidable winger options.

Corey-Blackett Taylor completed a move from Charlton Athletic to Derby County over a week before the close of the January transfer window.

He left the Valley, whose residents now find themselves eerily close to a relegation battle, to join the promotion-chasing Rams, who are second in the league.

Derby paid £300,000 for the winger to join the club on loan until the end of the season, at which point he will sign a three-year deal with his new club.

Blackett-Taylor was the top target in the window for Derby manager Paul Warne, according to the Derby Telegraph. He'd tried a late move for the 26-year-old on the final day of the summer transfer window, but it was to no avail. Warne still felt that his side were lacking pace in attack, and they were able to get the move done with plenty of time to spare in the window.

The winger has opened up about the reasons why he made the decision to move to Derby, and the man in the home dugout at Pride Park was a key part of it.

Corey Blackett-Taylor credits Paul Warne with convincing him to make Derby move

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, the 26-year-old said that a presentation by the Derby manager is what sealed the deal for him. He said: "A lot of it went down to the manager here and the intent he showed to bring me here. He really wanted to sign me, he looked at my career, looked ahead and told me where he thinks I can go. That's when I kind of made my mind up.

"He showed me what I have done well this season and then showed clips of the other players in this team that play in similar positions. The players in those positions have scored similar goals that I have already and he said that I would fit in well, but he also showed me clips and statistics of where I can improve too.

Blackett-Taylor said that it wasn't an easy decision to leave the Valley, and that he had to have a lot of talks with his family, friends, and agent before he came to his decision. "I was told at the start of the window that it was going to happen," said the winger: "but then it got delayed. I ended up training with Charlton but then I got the call to say it was back on again.

"A lot of the [Charlton] team knew that I was going but on the actual day I didn't get to say goodbye because I was rushing about."

Blackett-Taylor's slightly slow start shouldn't worry Derby fans

Warne's new attacking weapon has played twice for the Rams since making the switch. He came off the bench in his first game against Reading, and he made his full home debut by starting against Cheltenham Town. He didn't make much of a big impact in either game, but his track record speaks for itself.

Prior to those two games, the forme Aston Villa youth team player has registered nine goals and seven assists in 28 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks.

Corey Blackett-Taylor 2023/24 league stats Goals 8 xG 5.04 Assists 6 xA 4.1 Chances created per 90 1.67 Touches in opposition box per 90 6.62 Stats taken from FotMob - correct as of 7th Feb 2024 * best of any player in his position

What's going to be even scarier for teams coming up against the Rams going forward is the firepower that they now possess on the wings. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, like Blackett-Taylor, was one of the scariest wingers in the league. They can now field them both at the same time, and they can both play on either wing.

It's going to be a double-barreled wide attack with the power of a double-barreled shotgun.