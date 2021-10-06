Corey Blackett-Taylor in: Charlton Athletic’s best starting XI from what we’ve seen so far this season – Agreed?

It has been a terrible start to the season for Charlton Athletic having registered two wins, three draws and six defeats going into the second international break.

With the club’s mixed fortunes it was not an easy task to pick a best starting XI from what we have seen this season but there are some standout names who have done their reputations no harm in spite of the poor form.

Sam Lavelle has been a crucial player since arriving from Morecambe in January and looks every bit a future captain of the club.

Alex Gilbey has shown his quality in glimpses having recently returned to the team after recovering from long COVID and Corey Blackett-Taylor has provided two assists from limited opportunites.

Here, then, we have made three changes from Saturday’s win at Fleetwood Town in putting together Charlton best starting XI from what we have seen so far this season…

From the win at Highbury Stadium: Ben Purrington is in for Pape Souare, Sean Clare is in for Harry Arter and Corey Blackett-Taylor is in for Charlie Kirk.

Chris Gunter is preferred to Adam Matthews with the latter not looking himself so far this term and was exposed time and time again in a torrid evening facing up against Oladapo Afolayan last midweek, with Bolton Wanderers running out 4-1 victors at The Valley. Josh Davison is in ahead of Jayden Stockley, the 22-year-old has four goals in all competitions and his work off the ball gives him some added value to the side compared to Stockley.

Ben Purrington has just returned from injury but looked good in the first half against Bolton and in the side’s 1-1 draw at Gillingham. The 25-year-old will be intent on nailing the left back berth after the international break.

4-2-3-1 has been a common system for Nigel Adkins will the energetic Elliot Lee operating as a fluid number 10 and chipping in with two goals and two assists in all competitions.