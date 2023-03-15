Corey Blackett-Taylor explains Charlton Athletic withdrawal v Morecambe after scoring two

Charlton Athletic got back to winning ways in fine style yesterday evening in Sky Bet League One, as they saw off Morecambe 4-1.

The Addicks’ win last night was their first in six league outings and they’ll be hoping that they can use the result as a positive springboard from which they can try and use to finish the campaign strongly and inside the top half of the table, though the play-offs are very unlikely now.

Corey Blackett-Taylor caught the eye during the game last night, as he added two goals to his tally – though the first one awarded to him looked quite dubious as it seemed to find the net via the boot of Shrimps player Jensen Weir.

Nevertheless, Blackett-Taylor has been awarded it and did claim he got a touch, with more pressing matters being the fact he had to come off through injury.

As quoted by Charlton TV, via the South London Press, the Addicks man explained it was a hamstring problem that caused his withdrawal:

“It’s a bit too early to update.

“I came off as a precaution as I felt a bit of tightness. I didn’t want it to get any worse so me and the physio made the best decision to come off when I did.”

The Verdict

Charlton will be hoping that bringing him off when they did has avoided any longer-term issues with the hamstring and hopefully he’ll be able to play again as soon as possible.

He was having a strong evening before having to come off against Morecambe, and hopefully he’ll get the chance to extend that run of form sooner rather than later in the final weeks of the campaign.