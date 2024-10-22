Sitting pretty in the play-offs after 10 rounds of Championship action, things are looking good for West Brom who are bidding to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2020/21.

Momentum has slowed a little in recent weeks on the back of four winless outings, with just one goal scored across the last three of those games undoubtedly of grave concern to boss Carlos Corberán.

The Baggies could be about to receive a timely boost in that regard, as Daryl Dike is closing in on a return to action, but West Brom fans will have to wait just a little longer to see him yet as he steps up his recovery with the U21s first.

Corberán confirmed the next step for Dike would be to train with the first team before partaking in a Premier League 2 fixture with the U21s, and West Brom would be wise to be cautious with a man who has endured injury hell over the last couple of years.

Dike suffered an Achilles injury last year before he peculiarly suffered a similar injury to the other one back in February, a matter of weeks after making his return.

Corberán has urged West Brom fans to be patient

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of West Brom's midweek clash with Blackburn, Corberán digressed to touch on Dike, claiming that managing his injury is the key to him not suffering another so soon.

Daryl Dike's West Brom injury record as per Transfermarkt Injury Days Games missed Achilles 254 (so far) 29 (so far) Achilles 264 41 Thigh 98 22 Hamstring 52 14

The boss said there would be expectations on Dike's shoulders when he comes back into the fold, and perhaps understandably so, as the excitement that greeted his signing has never really been lived up to, as the Baggies faithful haven't really seen much of him, frustrations Corberán himself shares.

"Dike was an important player who was brought to the club nearly three years ago. I understand there are going to be expectations on him.

"I am managing calmly his process to come back with the group. He has suffered two important injuries which have meant he has been 16,17,18 months out of the last 24 months.

"Before Dike plays with the under 21s he must train with the first team. He hasn't done that yet.

"He must do game situation drills with the first-team. Today [Tuesday] is the last day of him making game situations with the under 21s.

"We understand that after he completes training with the under 21s, he will have the green light to be introduced to drill games with the first team.

"We must manage how he reacts to the load of training, to the game, to everything we must manage well."

Dike may not slot into the West Brom team as seamlessly as he'd hope

West Bromwich Albion striker Josh Maja

Competition for places is certainly at a premium at West Brom, particularly up front, where Josh Maja's seven goals have rubber-stamped his spot as their leading marksman.

Indeed, Maja's seven goals this season are as many as Dike has managed in his entire West Brom career in the Championship, so it would be amiss to suggest Dike will come in and instantly push Maja out the side, but Corberán has hinted that the pair may be able to strike up a partnership.

"I think Maja, because of his skills, is a player who can play with every single striker, if the striker is different to him.

"He can be with a running striker, he can play with a presence striker."

Standing at 6'2", Dike is almost certainly the presence striker Corberán refers to, and with the potential to field two strikers with goalscoring prowess worthy of walking into many a Championship team, the former Huddersfield boss will be desperate to get Dike back on the pitch to boost their promotion push.