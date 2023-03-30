After a spell out injured, West Brom keeper Alex Palmer is closing in on a return to full fitness ahead of the weekend game against Millwall.

That’s great news for the 26-year-old, and all connected to Albion, as he had been very good after replacing David Button, before the setback halted his progress.

And, whilst boss Carlos Corberan will be delighted to have the stopper back, he also knows it has presented him with a real dilemma ahead of Saturday’s huge game against Millwall, due to the form of Josh Griffiths.

Whilst he endured some nervy moments in his first few games, the 21-year-old has impressed recently, keeping three clean sheets in his last five appearances, which has included making some big saves at critical moments.

Such form saw Griffiths rewarded with a call-up to the England U21 side, and it’s fair to say he looks as though he could go on to have a great career.

Despite all of that though, Corberan needs to make a bold move and drop Griffiths if Palmer is fully fit.

It may seem harsh, but this is a massive game for the Baggies. They are five points behind the Lions, who occupy the final play-off spot, so a win at The Hawthorns would put Albion right in the mix for a top six finish. However, if they lose, promotion will seem a long, long way away.

Therefore, the pressure is extremely high, so Corberan needs to go with who he thinks is the best keeper right now - and the stats say that is Palmer.

In his 17 Championship appearances, Palmer conceded just 13 goals, kept nine clean sheets, and Albion picked up 31 points in the process. Simply put, that’s the sort of form that gets you promoted automatically over the course of a season.

Furthermore, no keeper in the division had a higher save percentage than the 26-year-old, who will also be able to cope with the balls into the box that comes when you play Millwall.

The transformation under the Baggies from when David Button was in goal to when Palmer started to play was significant, and he was pivotal to Corberan’s side climbing the table at a rapid rate.

Generally speaking, there is a feeling in football that it’s your shirt to lose once you're in the XI, and Griffiths certainly hasn’t done anything to warrant dropping.

But, with so much at stake, Corberan has to treat this game as a final, which should mean that Palmer comes back into the team after his excellent form earlier this season.