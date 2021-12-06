Corbeanu starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Pompey on Tuesday night

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Portsmouth tomorrow night in Sky Bet League One in what is a big game between two big sides in the third tier.

The pair both have promotion aspirations this season and, naturally, it is matches like this one that can go along way to deciding where a side is going to end up come the end of the campaign.

The Owls sit eighth and Pompey sit ninth in the third tier as things stand, with both enjoying good unbeaten runs in the league.

It should be a decent game, then, and this is the Owls side we could see line-up tomorrow night at Fratton Park:

Liam Palmer could return to the side after illness whilst a number of the club’s big names could return to the side after a changed Owls team lost last time out in the EFL Trophy at home to Hartlepool United.

That means the likes of Barry Bannan, Josh Windass and Massimo Luongo all potentially return from the start, whilst Theo Corbeanu could beat off competition from Olamide Shodipo to remain in the side.

Lee Gregory and Florian Kamberi, meanwhile, are likely to lead the line and look to get crucial goals against Pompey.

