Reason revealed as to exactly why Watford decided to sack Slaven Bilic

Watford have confirmed the departure of head coach Slaven Bilic this afternoon, with technical director Ben Manga explaining that the club are still ambitious to achieve success this campaign.

Indeed, in a statement just released via the Watford FC website, Manga wrote: “We are all ambitious to succeed this season, so something new is needed quickly while the opportunity of promotion is still real.”

“With the January transfer window over, to change coach is the only option available to re-energise for the final games ahead.”

Bilic departs Watford having spent five to six months at the club, having taken over when Rob Edwards was relieved of his duties.

During that time, the Croatian has overseen 26 matches in total, 25 in the Championship and one in the FA Cup.

Of those matches, the Hornets head coach had won 10, drawn seven, and lost nine.

That had included some dismal recent form, with Watford winning just one of their last eight league matches in the Championship.

That has saw the club fall from inside the play-off places to ninth in the league standings and now four points adrift of the top six.

It appears a drab performance against Preston North End on Saturday which resulted in a 0-0 draw was the final straw for the Watford hierarchy.

Reports suggest former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is set to take over at Vicarage Road until the end of the season.

The Verdict

In some ways, you can appreciate what Ben Manga is saying here.

Watford’s season under Bilic was not entirely lost, but it was certainly heading that way and as Manga points out, the club still have ambitions for this season.

That clearly means a play-off place and the opportunity to compete to win those, which, hangs in the balance with the club currently four points adrift of the top six.

If indeed he is appointed, it’s going to be fascinating to see if Chris Wilder can get the Hornets over the line and back into the top six.