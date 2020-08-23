Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Coops using his connections’ – These Swansea City fans are delighted at transfer update

Published

3 mins ago

on

Swansea City are set to sign Morgan Gibbs-White on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 20-year-old creative midfielder has been on the fringes of the Wolves side since Nuno Espirito Santo took over and made 16 appearances in all competitions last season.

However, the West Midlands outfit will have less games to play next season as they missed out on European football and it seems as though they are happy to let Gibbs-White temporarily depart.

That’s after the Telegraph stated the England youth international will sign for the Swans in a move that will see Gibbs-White link up with Steve Cooper.

The Swans chief was in charge of the midfielder when England’s U17 side won the World Cup, with Gibbs-White scoring in the final.

So, he knows exactly what talent the youngster has and it’s fair to say his potential arrival has excited Swansea supporters. Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Coops using his connections’ – These Swansea City fans are delighted at transfer update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: