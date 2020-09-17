Cooper offers transfer update as Swansea eye additions

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has offered an update on transfers at the club and says they are looking for more attacking options, though nothing appears to be close.

The Swans are looking to challenge again for the play-offs this season in the Sky Bet Championship with them enthralling at times last season as Cooper used young players on loan and native to the club to great effect.

Indeed, he seems to be wanting to do the same this season with some of the signings he has made but he is not done in the market yet.

Quoted by the official Swansea Twitter account he said:

🗣️ The gaffer on transfer news… “There is nothing to report on any possible ins or outs. I think we need to get a few additions at the top end of the pitch, that hasn’t changed. “We’ll look to improve if we can but if not we’ll work with the players in the building.” — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) September 17, 2020

Quiz: 6 of these Swansea City facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Swansea have been playing at the Liberty Stadium since 2005. True or false? True False

The Verdict

Swansea were good to watch last season and had their attack spearheaded by Rhian Brewster who formed a nice partnership with Andre Ayew in the second half of the season.

Of course, Brewster is no longer at the club and it doesn’t look as though he will be coming back to Steve Cooper is looking for a player, or two, that can have a similar impact.

It’ll be interesting to see what Swansea manage to do in the remainder of the window, then, with there still being plenty of time for them to make some deals happen.