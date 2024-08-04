Highlights Sheffield United seek Championship comeback with impressive summer transfer moves despite senior player departures.

Michael Cooper sought to solve goalkeeping concerns, Tom Cannon eyed to bolster forward line alongside Kieffer Moore.

Ivo Grbic's possible exit and Ahmedhodzic's potential departure may provide funds for further squad strengthening.

Sheffield United are preparing for life back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League.

It was a disastrous campaign for the Blades last season as they were relegated from the top flight after accumulating a total of just 16 points, but they will be hoping to bounce back at the first attempt this term.

Premier League standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 17 Nottingham Forest 38 -18 32 18 Luton Town (R) 38 -33 26 19 Burnley (R) 38 -37 24 20 Sheffield United (R) 38 -69 16

United endured a slow start to the transfer window amid ongoing takeover uncertainty, but despite a deal for the club not yet being completed, manager Chris Wilder has been able to do some impressive business, with Sam McCallum, Harrison Burrows, Jamie Shackleton, Callum O'Hare and Kieffer Moore all arriving at Bramall Lane so far this summer.

However, there is still plenty of work for Wilder to do over the coming weeks following the departure of a number of senior players, including Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, George Baldock, Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, John Egan, Max Lowe, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn, Benie Traore, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison and Oli McBurnie.

It could be a busy month for the Blades as they continue their rebuild, and we looked at four deals that supporters will be hoping to see before the deadline on August 30th.

In: Michael Cooper

With Foderingham and Amissah both departing this summer, the Blades will be keen to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

United do still have Ivo Grbic and Adam Davies on their books, but the former has failed to impress since his January arrival from Atletico Madrid, and he has come in for criticism during pre-season, while the latter has not played much football in recent years.

According to The Sun, the Blades have made an approach to sign Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper, and he would be the ideal solution to Wilder's goalkeeping problems.

Cooper played a crucial role as the Pilgrims won the League One title in the 2022-23 campaign, and while he struggled with injury last season, he still proved himself to be an excellent performer at Championship level, keeping six clean sheets in 19 appearances to help his side to survival.

The 24-year-old rejected the offer of a new contract from Argyle this summer that would have seen him become the club's highest paid player ever, which could open the door for United to make a move.

However, Cooper's reported valuation of £3 million could be a stumbling block for the Blades, and Plymouth manager Wayne Rooney has even suggested that he is "worth a lot more" than that figure, while he is also attracting interest from Crystal Palace.

In: Tom Cannon

United have brought in one striker so far this summer in Moore, and they also have Rhian Brewster and William Osula on their books, but it is still a position that Wilder could look to strengthen further.

Given his poor record during his time at Bramall Lane, there are question marks over whether Brewster would be able to score the goals to fire the Blades to promotion, while Osula has been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

With that in mind, Wilder should attempt to bolster his forward line, and journalist Alan Nixon claims that United are one of the clubs interested in signing Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, along with West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City.

Cannon joined the Foxes from Everton last summer for a fee of £7.5 million, but he struggled for game time last season, and his future at the club is uncertain after he made just one substitute appearance in the final two months of the campaign, frequently being left out of the matchday squad altogether.

New Leicester manager Steve Cooper is currently running the rule over Cannon in pre-season, but if he is allowed to depart on loan, the Blades will be hoping to win the race for his signature.

While it has not worked out for Cannon at the King Power Stadium, his record of eight goals in 21 appearances during his loan spell at Preston North End in the 2022-23 season shows that he can be a threat at Championship level, and he could be the perfect partner for Moore.

Out: Ivo Grbic

As previously mentioned, Grbic has found it tough since making the move to Bramall Lane, and his departure may be the best option for all parties this summer.

Grbic became the Blades' number one goalkeeper immediately after joining the club, but after failing to keep a clean sheet in 10 appearances, and conceding 30 goals during that time, he lost his place in the team in April.

Speaking last month, Wilder refused to comment specifically on Grbic's situation, but he did not rule out bringing in a new goalkeeper, suggesting that he remains unconvinced by the 28-year-old.

The Star revealed earlier in the summer that United are willing to sell Grbic just six months after his arrival, with the player believed to prefer a move back to Spain, but as things stand, he looks set to start the season as their first choice.

That is only likely to be a temporary measure until the Blades are able to sign a replacement, and supporters will be hoping that the club can recoup some of the reported £2 million fee they paid for Grbic.

Out: Anel Ahmedhodzic

Defender Anel Ahmedhodzic joined the Blades from Malmo for a fee of £4 million in July 2022, and he played a crucial role in their promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club.

Ahmedhodzic scored two goals in 32 games in all competitions last season, and despite being part of a defence that conceded a top flight record 104 goals, he was one of few players to emerge with any credit from United's dismal campaign.

The 25-year-old was the subject of interest from Italian sides Napoli and Atalanta in January, and the Blades were said to be willing to allow him to depart if their £20 million valuation was met, but he remained at Bramall Lane.

While United may be keen to keep hold of Ahmedhodzic this summer, particularly given his excellent performances during their last season in the Championship, it seems highly unlikely that he will want to play in the second tier.

Blades supporters would be disappointed to see Ahmedhodzic depart, but the club could receive a significant fee for him, which would help to balance the books as the wait continues for the takeover to be completed, and crucially, it would also provide Wilder with funds to strengthen his squad.