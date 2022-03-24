Cooper at Forest? Wilder at Boro? Rooney at Derby? Championship Manager of the Season: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There are plenty of candidates for the Championship Manager of the Season Award with so many clubs out-performing expectations to give themselves a chance of success in the closing exchanges of 2021/22.

An outright decision is a little premature with promotion and relegation yet to be decided, but the long-list is definitely a healthy one in what has been a rich and entertaining season in the second tier.

Interestingly, Fulham and Bournemouth are in pole position to take up the two automatic promotion spots, but given the strengths of their squads, Marco Silva and Scott Parker do not really enter the conversation for the award, given the high expectations on what the club’s should achieve with the quality at their disposal.

Mark Robins, Coventry City, Tony Mowbray, Blackburn Rovers, and Gary Rowett, Millwall, have also performed brilliantly in their roles, but do not enter the conversation either due to the sheer volume of other candidates.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see who they believe will win the Manager of the Season Award…

Billy Mulley

What an incredibly competitive year this has been for the Manager of the Season award.

Fulham have been extremely dominant this season, with Marco Silva doing an excellent job with the Cottagers, however, with the resources at his disposal, it is not too much of a surprise to see their success.

On the flip side of things, Wayne Rooney has done an incredible job to compile a competitive squad together at the start of the season, deal with -21 points, and react to losing key individuals along the way.

Should Derby survive then it would be very difficult to argue against the Manchester United legend.

Heckingbottom and Wilder have both done excellent jobs in transforming the mood and performances levels at Sheffield United and Middlesbrough respectively.

However, the top three for me has to be Steve Cooper, Carlos Corberan and Nathan Jones.

Cooper has done an excellent job at Nottingham Forest, turning his side from a side threatened by relegation to a club on the brink of success.

Corberan slightly struggled in his first season with the Terriers last time out, however, he has now converted Huddersfield into a fearsome side with a limited budget.

Having the smallest budget in the division available to him, Jones has helped guide Luton into third place in what has been an excellent campaign thus far.

Ultimately, it is likely to come down to who will go up via the play-offs, if it is any of the last three that I have mentioned, then surely it is their manager who scoops the award.

Adam Jones

It’s a tough one because many things can change between now and the end of the season.

Wayne Rooney would probably be the automatic choice if he kept Derby County up against all odds and that gong would be fully deserved if he achieved that aim.

However, it’s hard to look past Steve Cooper at the moment considering the situation Nottingham Forest were in when he arrived.

Not only has he improved results, but he also seems to have a good influence behind the scenes with transfers and contracts and has lifted the mood at the City Ground, resulting in a great atmosphere at the stadium.

Considering they were bottom of the table after eight games, the job Cooper has done in getting Forest into the promotion mix can’t be looked past and this is why he would be my first-choice candidate at the moment.

However, a shout out also has to be given to Carlos Corberan who has transformed his side from relegation battlers to promotion contenders in the space of a few months.

Nottingham Forest quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Joe Lolley Littleton Witney Town

Ned Holmes

There are more viable candidates than I can remember there being for a long time and it doesn’t look likely to go to either of the managers in charge of the division’s top two clubs, which is unusual.

For me, it’s all going to depend on how the 2021/22 campaign finishes.

Should Wayne Rooney keep Derby County up, there’s no doubt in my mind that he should get the award but it does now seem as though that ship has sailed.

Steve Cooper, Nathan Jones, Carlos Corberan, Chris Wilder, and Paul Heckingbottom have all done phenomenal jobs this season and overcome significant obstacles but it may just come down to who can get their side over the line when it matters.