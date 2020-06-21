‘Coolest kid in Wales’ – Many Cardiff City fans react to winger’s key contribution in Leeds win

Many Cardiff City fans have reacted to Junior Hoilett’s goal against Leeds United which helped the Bluebirds to a 2-0 win.

The Championship season returned on Saturday afternoon after a break of three months due to the pandemic and results went in the favour of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side.

The Yorkshire club may have been taken over at the top of the table by West Bromwich Albion, but only by goal difference, and they approached Sunday’s game with Cardiff looking to go three points ahead of Slaven Bilic’s side.

However, Neil Harris’s side gave them a tough test and one that got even tougher after Kalvin Phillips’ mistake led to a goal from former Blackburn Rovers winger Hoilett.

Can you get 100% on this Cardiff City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 11 Roald Dahl. True False

The Canadian’s goal opened up a win for Cardiff, who also saw Robert Glatzel get on the score-sheet during the second period.

The win sees the Bluebirds now sit level with Preston North End, who are sixth, whilst Leeds remain second.

Reacting to Hoilett’s goal via Twitter, fans celebrated, responded to the club’s official tweet.

Canadian prince — Andreew Lewis (@AndreewLewis) June 21, 2020

We’re amazing — Callum (@Callum_aa) June 21, 2020

Coolest kid in Wales — MaestroHarry  (@Haharharry_) June 21, 2020

best Canadian itw — ً (@ftblmateo) June 21, 2020

What a goal out of nothing 🤣 — . (@ben_fuge) June 21, 2020

What a goal! 💙🙌🏼 — Rhian (@Rhiantweet) June 21, 2020

Super junior hoillet — RATATATARAMSEY (@RATATATARAMSEY) June 21, 2020