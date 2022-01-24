Cook starts: The predicted Bradford City XI to face Walsall on Tuesday night

Bradford City are back in action this week when they take on Walsall on Tuesday evening.

Derek Adams’ side were held to a 0-0 draw by Rochdale over the weekend, as they continue to look for the consistency that’s going to make them genuine contenders in League Two.

Walsall present the Bantams with a chance to get back to winning ways quickly, with the Saddlers losing three league fixtures on the bounce.

Andy Cook will also be making his return to the starting line-up, Adams has confirmed, with the 31-year-old hoping to get back on the goal trail.

He’s one of four potential changes Adams could look to make, replacing the injured Lee Angol in attack.

Charles Vernam and Callum Cooke could also come into the side, joining Jamie Walker in the attacking trio behind Cook as Bradford aim to put a scoreless afternoon at Rochdale behind them.

The other change could potentially come in defence, with Niall Canavan returning to the side and, subsequently, pushing Yann Songo’o into a holding midfield role with Levi Sutton.

Canavan would partner Paudie O’Connor at centre-back, with Liam Ridehalgh and Oscar Threlkeld the two full-backs.

