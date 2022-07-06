Cook, Richardson, Jeffreys: The latest Bradford City transfer headlines you might have missed

Bradford City have made some interesting additions so far in the transfer window and optimism will be growing around a 2022/23 promotion push.

Replacing Derek Adams with Mark Hughes in the second half of last term was a very ambitious move from the Bantams hierarchy, and there were signs that the former Manchester City boss was starting to get his methods across towards the end of the campaign.

Bradford will need to improve considerably to throw themselves into the promotion picture but they certainly have the personnel to do so.

Andy Cook does not seem to be going anywhere this summer with the experienced striker preparing to be an important part of Hughes’ attacking contingent.

The Telegraph and Argus confirmed last week that Cook had denied that he was set for a transfer to Barrow, with the 31-year-old preparing to improve on his 12-goal tally in League Two from 2021/22.

Heath Richardson will be the Bantams’ third choice goalkeeper next season after signing his first professional contract with the club.

Harry Lewis and Colin Doyle will remain the first two senior keepers at Valley Parade, but Richardson may be called on to be around matchday squads or to step up to the first team in cup competitions.

Freddy Jeffreys’ future still remains up in the air after the 16-year-old was linked with a move to Fulham or Southampton this summer by the Daily Mail.

Fulham’s youth setup has been a very talented place in the last few years, with the likes of Moussa Dembele, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho moving away from West London to Champions League clubs.

The Saints’ academy is arguably of higher esteem, but it would take more of a relocation if Jeffreys opted for a move to the South Coast.

It is a compliment to the way Bradford are operating for two Premier League clubs to show interest in one of their younger players, and it will be interesting to see if Hughes looks to utilise the next generation at Valley Parade in a promotion push this upcoming season.

It will be interesting to monitor Jeffreys’ progress in the coming years with such high profile admirers.