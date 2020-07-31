Cook exit from Wigan hits impasse after latest update

Paul Cook’s exit from Wigan Athletic has been widely reported this week but, as yet, nothing is official and it seems as though that is because the administrators are not willing to let him resign.

The manager did his very best to keep the Latics up in the Championship in 19/20, despite a 12-point deduction and, eventually, it was that that sent them down.

Indeed, the administrators are trying to get as much money as possible into the club as that’s their job and herein lies the issue with Cook.

If Cook resigns, as has been claimed that he has, Wigan are not entitled to any compensation.

However, if a club comes in whilst he’s still contracted to the Latics they will have to fork out a fee, hence the reason the administrators want to go down that route and haven’t accepted his resignation.

Alan Nixon, too, has revealed that the LMA is now involved:

Admin won’t accept it. LMA involved. https://t.co/0ypzcSFm79 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 31, 2020

The Verdict

It’s all getting a bit messy.

Cook has resigned, or that is what has been massively reported in recent days, but nothing official has come from the club and it’s clear the administrators are trying to get some money for his exit as he is an asset.

Will they succeed? It remains to be seen, but the LMA are now involved so perhaps a solution will break soon.