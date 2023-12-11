Highlights Pablo Hernandez had a successful stint at Leeds United, making 38 appearances, scoring 6 goals, and providing 8 assists in his first season.

Hernandez continued to impress in the following seasons, making 41 appearances, scoring 9 goals, and getting 10 assists in his second season.

Hernandez played a crucial role in Leeds United's promotion to the Premier League, scoring a last-minute winner against Swansea City, and went on to make 16 appearances in the Premier League before retiring and becoming co-owner of his hometown club, Castellón.

When Garry Monk brought his former Swansea City teammate Pablo Hernandez to Elland Road in the summer of 2016, it was seen as a huge coup for Leeds United.

The Spanish international had spent the past two seasons playing in Qatar after leaving Swansea in 2014 after two successful seasons in the Premier League with the Welsh club.

Monk had joined the club in the summer of 2016 and was looking to help Leeds move up the table after a few seasons of mid-table mediocrity at Elland Road.

The former Swansea City man had played with Hernandez during the 2012/13 campaign, and at the beginning of the 2013/14 season, before becoming the club's manager after Michael Laudrup was sacked in February 2014.

Despite leading Swansea to eighth place in the 2014/15 Premier League, he was sacked in December 2015 after a poor run of form.

How did Pablo Hernandez do for Leeds United?

Hernandez was reunited with former teammate Monk when he signed an initial six-month loan deal from Qatari outfit Al-Arabi.

The Spaniard made his Leeds debut in August 2016 in a League Cup win against Fleetwood Town, and would score his first goal for the club a couple of weeks later when he scored in a 2-0 win away to Cardiff City.

With his loan spell set to expire in January, the ex-Valencia man signed a permanent six-month contract with the club in January 2017, with an option to extend the deal by 12 months at the end of the season.

In total, Hernandez made 38 appearances in all competitions that season, scoring six goals and registering eight assists. He agreed a new one-year deal at the end of the 2016/17 season.

Garry Monk resigned at the end of the season and was replaced by Thomas Christiansen.

It was a relatively disappointing campaign for Leeds, and they finished 13th and Christiansen was replaced by Paul Heckingbottom in February, but Hernandez was impressive again, making 41 appearances, scoring nine goals and providing 10 assists. He was nominated for the club's player of the year and secured his long-term future at the club with a new two-year deal in the summer of 2018.

Marcelo Bielsa took over in 2018 and Leeds would enjoy great success under the Argentinian manager, reaching the play-offs in 2018/19 before winning the league the following season.

The Spaniard made 41 appearances during Bielsa's first campaign, registering an impressive 12 goals and 12 assists before scoring nine and assisting nine the following season as Leeds lifted the Championship title.

Pablo Hernandez's stats at Leeds United - Transfermarkt Season Played Goals Assists 2016/17 38 6 8 2017/18 43 9 10 2018/19 41 12 12 2019/20 36 9 9 2020/21 17 0 2

Hernandez wrote his name into Leeds United folklore in July 2020 when he scored a last minute winner away to former club Swansea to all but secure promotion to the Premier League.

Despite being 35 at the beginning of the 2020/21 season, Hernandez still made 16 Premier League appearances as the Whites finished 9th. He made his final Leeds appearance against West Brom in May 2021 in a 3-1 win over the Baggies.

Hernandez left a cult hero at Elland Road and remains a much-loved figure at the West Yorkshire club to this day. Monk's time at Leeds was fairly disappointing but convincing his former Swans teammate to join the club is certainly something that the fans should be thankful for.

What is Pablo Hernandez up to now?

He joined his hometown club Castellón in the third division of Spanish football after departing Elland Road.

Over the course of two seasons, he made 56 appearances for the club before retiring at the age of 38 earlier this year. He's now co-owner of his boyhood club Castellón, a role he's held since June 2017.