Having been entrusted with the position until at least the end of the season, Cardiff City boss Omer Riza believes he will have the green light to bring in his desired transfer targets this January.

The Bluebirds, who find themselves still flirting with the relegation zone following the worst start to a league campaign in the club's 125-year history, will be hoping Vincent Tan puts his hand in his pocket to ensure the capital club evade disaster.

Riza, originally one of previous manager Erol Bulut's backroom staff, adopted the role of interim coach in late September. While his side's performances have convinced the boardroom that he is the right man for the job for now, with no wins in five, the club is at risk of reentering the drop-zone come New Year.

According to Transfermarkt, Cardiff spent an estimated £7.4m this summer, the ninth highest in the division.

Cardiff City - Permanent transfers commanding a fee (Summer 2024) Name Age Signed From Estimated fee Jesper Daland 24 Cercle Brugge £3.5m Roko Simic 20 RB Salzburg £1.66m Will Fish 21 Man Utd U21 £1m Alex Robertson 21 Man City U21 £1m

This spending, while by no means low compared to most of their compatriots, was circumstantially underwhelming. Many supporters had predicted a substantial war chest would be available following a one-year-long transfer embargo that ended in May.

With Riza gaining the club's confidence at the perfect time, his first transfer window in charge is an imperative one.

'We are taking the team to another level' claims Riza

Having been announced as permanent first-team manager on Thursday afternoon, Riza spoke to Dai Sport regarding his plans for winter recruitment, and his permission to do so.

He said: “Conversations are ongoing in respect of a longlist and a shortlist of players and recognising where the weaknesses are that we have in the squad, and how we need to replenish or replace players to make sure that, come January, we are taking the team to another level.

“The conversations have been good. We’re talking all the time. If we need to strengthen, I’m sure we will be given the opportunity to do so.”

The existence of his personal long list implies that Riza was confident he would indeed remain in charge.

The former Leyton Orient gaffer also spoke of the nature of his deal, which while permanent, at present only sees him in charge until May.

He said: “I’d like to think that if things go really well and we perform to levels that we’re all expected to, then obviously those conversations will all take place further down the line.

“But for me the immediate concern now is that we keep progressing, we keep performing and, yes, maybe things will happen in January as well.

“Hopefully, we can step up another gear and hopefully climb up the table and be in a more stable position as a club in general.

“I think the stability will help, now that there are no questions. Everyone knows I’m here, everyone knows that we’re going to be working towards the same goals.

“The blip in performances, people might not be happy with certain things, but looking at it from a manager’s perspective and a coach’s perspective, I think there has been elements in games where we’ve lost games where we shouldn’t have done.

“And there have been games when we haven’t been good enough, That’s down to consistency and an element of instability. I think all those things will hopefully now bring us more together and give us strength as a unit, a unity to help us kick on.”

Riza is saying all the right things, but only time will tell whether the ever-polarising Vincent Tan administration provides him with the funding he needs to keep the Bluebirds in the second-tier.

Cardiff have six matches between now and the new year, by which time the Turkish manager will have a clearer view of what exactly what remedies the squad requires.