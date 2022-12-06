“Conversations are taking place” – Ian Evatt makes clear January transfer window admission

Ian Evatt has told The Bolton News that he will be scanning the loan market for talent at Bolton Wanderers ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

The Trotters boss already has a competitive squad at his disposal, with it unlikely that there will be too many additions at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Sitting fifth in the League One standings, Bolton will be looking to continue their pursuit of securing a play-off spot as this campaign progresses.

Discussing the upcoming transfer window and what he is looking to do when the doors open, Evatt told The Bolton News: “Would I consider the loan market? Absolutely. Conversations are taking place.

“We will only target what we perceive to be the very best loan players. Conor Bradley, James Trafford, Owen Beck, they are all international footballers that we feel have a huge bright future in the game and we will only target players that we feel can make a huge impact to our starting XI.

“It really is as simple as that. We have already highlighted one or two and we will see how we go with them.”

The verdict

The loan market has brought the club success already this season, with Conor Bradley and James Trafford thriving at the University of Bolton Stadium, whilst Owen Beck has displayed positive signs in glimpses.

Of course, bringing in too many loan players can sometimes halt the progress of the existing squad, however, Evatt is not in any danger of doing that.

Doing their homework early, it will be interesting to see what the Trotters can do during the upcoming transfer window.

Recruitment at Bolton has been very strong in recent seasons, meaning excitement levels will be high amongst supporters during January.