Ipswich Town are unhappy that Sheffield Wednesday supporting referee James Bell will take charge of their game against Charlton Athletic at Portman Road this weekend.

League One promotion battle is fierce

The race to take the two automatic promotion spots is enthralling for all neutrals this season, with the top three separated by just two points. It’s the Owls who currently lead the way, but they have played a game more than Plymouth and the Tractor Boys, so it’s very tight approaching the final weeks of the campaign.

Therefore, every point is crucial, and all clubs will be looking out for each other's results after each gameweek.

With that in mind, it’s a surprise that official James Bell was named as the match official for Ipswich’s game against the Addicks, as he is known to be a Wednesday supporter.

And, it has been claimed by TWTD, that the Suffolk side are not at all happy about the situation, and they’ve ‘approached the relevant authorities’ as they seek on why this has happened.

Given how close we are to the game going ahead, it would be a real surprise if a late change was made. However, Ipswich’s complaints will stem from the fact that referees are not meant to take charge of games involving rivals to the club they support, which must be disclosed to the EFL.

Kieran McKenna’s side will look to extend a ten-game unbeaten run when they host the Londoners, although they will be keen to bounce back after a disappointing draw with Cheltenham last time out.

EFL decision is a surprise

Whilst you should not question the integrity of Bell, or any other match official in the Football League, it’s very strange that they have put the referee in this position, as he is going to be under so much scrutiny at Portman Road.

The rules are in place for a reason, and it makes total sense that officials can’t take charge of their rivals, for obvious reasons. Of course, Wednesday and Ipswich aren’t traditional rivals, but, for the rest of this season, they’re competing for promotion which is huge.

So, you hope nothing controversial comes of this on Saturday, and it’s surprising that Bell hasn’t been allocated another game. Ultimately, it’s all about the football, and Ipswich will be focused on getting a result as they look to come out on top in this remarkable promotion battle.