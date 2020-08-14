Controversial figure addresses Charlton Athletic situation

Former Charlton Athletic and Crystal Palace midfielder Darren Ambrose has thrown his support behind the SaveCAFC campaign.

Charlton face potential expulsion from the EFL after it was announced that three of ESI’s prospective executives had failed the owners’ and directors’ tests.

It is understood that the club need to be bought by a new owner before the start of the 2020/21 season in September to avoid that fate.

Fans across football have rallied behind the SaveCAFC hashtag in support of the club and it appears to have caught the attention of former players as well, even those that may have a chequered history in the eyes of some Addicks supporters.

Ambrose, who made the controversial move from Charlton to Palace, has thrown his support behind the cause.

I may not be the most popular player at Charlton but no one wants to see this and they deserve more #SaveCAFC pic.twitter.com/SvWF6FaAG9 — Darren Ambrose (@_DarrenAmbrose) August 13, 2020

The midfielder made more than 100 appearances for Charlton between 2005 and 2009 but joined their south London rivals after leaving the Valley.

He would go on to become a well-loved figure at Selhurst Park and make over 100 appearances for the club, including scoring a famous screamer against Manchester United in an EFL Cup quarter-final.

The Verdict

Ambrose may be a controversial figure among the Valley faithful after he signed with Palace following his Charlton exit but it appears he is still fond of his former club.

It’s good to see him throw his support behind the SaveCAFC campaign and you feel Addicks fans will appreciate his words, particularly in the concerning situation they find themselves in.

You’d hope for their sake and the sake of the club that this situation can be sorted out and we don’t see them suffer the same fate as Bury.