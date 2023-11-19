Highlights Key takeaways:

Birmingham City's decision to replace John Eustace with Wayne Rooney has not worked out well so far, with Rooney still searching for his first win as manager.

Birmingham City is currently sitting 18th in the Championship table, seven points away from the play-off places and only eight points clear of relegation.

There are similarities in Birmingham's decision to appoint Rooney and their previous decision to replace Gary Rowett with Gianfranco Zola, suggesting a pattern of appointing big names over managers delivering results.

It has been a tough few weeks for Birmingham City in the Championship.

The Blues controversially made the decision to replace John Eustace with Wayne Rooney last month despite sitting sixth in the table, and the change has not worked out so far.

Rooney is still searching for his first win as Birmingham manager, and he suffered his fourth defeat in five games as his side were beaten 3-1 by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last Saturday.

The Blues head into the international break sitting 18th in the table, and they are now seven points from the play-off places, while they are only eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Rooney is already under pressure from Birmingham supporters after the disastrous start to his reign, and some Blues fans may be fearing a repeat of a previous shock managerial change at the club.

Is history repeating itself at Birmingham City?

With the club sitting seventh in the Championship table, Birmingham opted to part company with Gary Rowett in December 2016, replacing him with former West Ham United and Watford manager Gianfranco Zola, and former chief executive Pavos Pavlakis was excited by the Italian's appointment.

"His pedigree, philosophy and ambition fits with what we would like to achieve as we move in a new direction," Pavlakis said, quoted by the BBC.

"Gianfranco has a wealth of top-level experience as both manager and player and we are extremely excited about his appointment."

After failing to win any of his first eight games in charge, Zola secured his first win as Blues boss at the ninth attempt with a 1-0 win over Fulham in February 2017.

Three consecutive defeats followed before Zola's side picked up another three points in a 2-1 win over local rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, but that victory would prove to be the last of Zola's tenure.

Zola resigned in April 2017 following a 2-0 home defeat to Burton Albion, and he departed after winning two, drawing eight and losing 14 of his 28 games in charge.

Having sat three points off third when Zola arrived at the club, Birmingham were just three points clear of the relegation zone at the time of his exit, and veteran manager Harry Redknapp led the club to survival after winning two of the final three games of the season.

There are alarming similarities in the reasons given for the appointment Zola and the decision to sack Eustace, with ambition being cited in both cases.

"John had clear ambitions and goals for the season. Unfortunately, following a series of meetings over a number of months, it became clear that there was a misalignment with the leadership of the Club. When this happens, the best thing to do is to part company," CEO Garry Cook told the club's official website in October.

Weekly wages: Birmingham City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Both Zola and Rooney were high-profile players, and once again the club can be accused of appointing a big name rather than sticking with a manager who was delivering results.

Worryingly for Birmingham, Zola did have a decent track record as a manager prior to his arrival at St Andrew's, having led West Ham to Premier League survival and guiding Watford to the Championship play-off final, but while Rooney has worked in difficult conditions in his previous roles, he had an underwhelming 27% win record over his spells with Derby County and DC United.

The Blues were in and around the play-off places for the first time since Rowett's departure under Eustace, and the decision to replace him is looking increasingly like an unnecessary gamble.