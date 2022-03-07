“Controlled the game” – Coventry City fan pundit picks out Swansea City player as best opposition performance this season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City are having a fine season in the Sky Bet Championship this campaign.

The Sky Blues currently sit 11th and right in the thick of the chase for a play-off place, just four points behind sixth-placed Middlesbrough.

In a division as competitive as the Championship, no matter how good of a season you’re having, you can’t win every game and Coventry are no exception.

The Sky Blues have been beaten eleven times this season, so with that in mind, we asked FLW’s Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood his thoughts on the best opposition player performance he’s seen against the Sky Blues this season.

“Now this is a tricky one!” Neil told FLW.

“We’ve played some good sides far.

“We’ve played some good players that haven’t necessarily performed – when we played Fulham, Mitrovic wasn’t at the races. Solanke wasn’t at the races against Bournemouth. Swift didn’t really do a lot in the two games against Reading.

“On pure opinion, we played Swansea at home earlier in the year – they inflicted our first defeat on us and I think a lot of people will say Matt Grimes had an absolutely phenomenal game that day.

“In terms of individual players, there’s been a couple of really good performances, but I think Grimes at Swansea really controlled the game, the tempo of how they played, everything went through him.

“If it’s not him, it’s Jamie Paterson, who again had a phenomenal game that night, scored a goal and you can see how Swansea’s form has been affected when he wasn’t in the side.”

The Verdict

It’s interesting that our fan pundit Neil singled out Matt Grimes at Swansea for his performance against Coventry in the Swans 2-1 win over them earlier in the season as the best opposition performance against them this campaign.

The likes of Mitrovic, Solanke, and Swift clearly didn’t perform against the Sky Blues this season, meaning Grimes’ fine performance at the Coventry Building Society Arena in November is firmly etched on our fan pundit’s mind.

Since then, Grimes has continued to impress in the Championship and has recently committed his long-term future to Swansea, signing a contract through to 2025 with the Welsh outfit.

The 26-year-old midfielder also just happened to be captaining the Swansea side that defeated Coventry 3-1 on Saturday, meaning Swansea take all six points from the fixtures between the two sides this campaign.