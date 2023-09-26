Former Swindon Town midfielder and assistant manager Gus Poyet believes the Robins can achieve promotion from League Two this season if they can show consistency.

Swindon have enjoyed an outstanding start to the season under new manager Michael Flynn and they currently sit fifth in the table after picking up 16 points from their first eight league games.

The Robins were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by 10-man Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday, but the result maintains their unbeaten record in the league, and they are one of only two sides in the fourth tier yet to taste defeat.

Swindon's games have been incredibly entertaining this season and they are the division's top scorers with 24 goals, while on-loan Bradford City forward Jake Young leads the League Two scoring charts with nine goals to his name so far.

Flynn's men are back in action when they face Grimsby Town at the County Ground on Saturday before two tough away games against Notts County and Bradford City which are likely to test their promotion credentials.

What did Gus Poyet say about Swindon Town's promotion prospects?

Speaking to Football League World on behalf of safebettingsites.com, Poyet says that the Robins can be promotion contenders this season if they can show the level of consistency required, but urged his former club to control their emotions over the course of the campaign.

"Swindon is an incredible club," Poyet said.

"They always seem to get some good momentum and get promoted and everything looks fantastic, then something goes wrong and everything is down, and it keeps happening in that cycle.

"It is amazing how many drastic up and downs there are at Swindon.

"I think that if they can build some momentum with the help of the coach and the club, then I think the next step is consistency.

"They can’t be too quick in going up because then they will be too quick in going back down, they need to settle and take their time.

"It happened to us when I was there and I have seen it happen since, they need to control the emotions in both directions a bit better."

Will Swindon Town be promoted from League Two this season?

Swindon should certainly be considered among the promotion candidates in the fourth tier after their outstanding start to the season.

There were question marks over the appointment of Flynn after his disappointing spell at Walsall, but the Welshman has done an excellent job in Wiltshire so far.

With the likes of Young, Dan Kemp and Charlie Austin in the team, the Robins possess a dangerous attacking threat and will cause plenty of problems for opposition defences this season, but they will need to tighten up at the back if they are to sustain their promotion push.

Swindon have been involved in some high-scoring games this season, including a 5-5 draw at Wrexham, so Poyet is right that they need to control their emotions within matches.

But the Robins have been one of the standout teams in League Two so far this season and they deserve to be included in the promotion conversation.