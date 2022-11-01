Contrasting valuation claim made on Norwich City star amid Manchester United transfer pursuit

Norwich City full-back Max Aarons is valued at £10m currently, according to yesterday’s report from The Sun.

Erik ten Hag is seemingly in the market for a right-sided player to compete with Diogo Dalot, who has been one of the first names on the teamsheet so far this term ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka could potentially be on his way out at Old Trafford at some point after falling out of favour under ten Hag, who will be looking to raise standards at Old Trafford following the Red Devils’ decline under Ralf Rangnick last season.

With this, he will be looking to put his stamp on United’s squad and has already been able to do so in the full-back area, with Tyrell Malacia arriving from Feyenoord.

And with the left side now addressed, attentions are turning to the right with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong another player believed to be under consideration at Old Trafford.

Holding a long-term interest in Aarons though and seeing him first-hand not just because of their previous clashes with the Canaries in the Premier League but also because they also sent scouts to see him in action earlier this season, they could make a move for him when the January window comes along.

Football Insider claimed the Championship side would be holding out for £15m with the Englishman still having over 18 months left on his contract at Carrow Road – but The Sun believes United could poach him for just £10m.

The Verdict:

Considering he has just over 18 months left on his deal, it’s difficult to say how much he should be sold for because he’s such a valuable player to the Canaries’ cause, both going forward and in defence.

Although his final ball can let him down at times, he has shown in this division before that he can be an asset in the final third when on top form and that’s why you wouldn’t blame his current side if they were desperate to keep him.

However, he probably won’t be sold for a huge amount in the summer considering he will only have one year left on his contract at that point, with clubs from Europe able to lure him away on a pre-contract agreement in January 2024 unless he signs a new deal.

Clubs from Europe including Borussia Monchengladbach have shown an interest in him in the past, so the Canaries will be wary about the danger of him leaving Carrow Road for free.

Some would argue that their interest in Aarons would disappear if Daniel Farke was to leave – but others on the continent including Wolfsburg and Marseille have also shown a strong interest.